Cast Announced For THE NUTCRACKER at the Bristol Old Vic, Plus Final Details Of Tom Morris' Farewell Season

Bristol Old Vic's 2022 Programme was announced in January as Tom Morris' Farewell Season under the title; "Building a platform for the future."



The Season defied the conventions of post-pandemic programming with three barnstorming productions of ambitious new plays addressing vital issues of the day: Mark Rylance drew record crowds to Bristol with Dr Semmelweis; Ross Willis staggered audiences with the wit and impact of Wonder Boy; and Giles Terera gave Bristol its first main stage articulation of the rebellion against the injustice of enslavement in The Meaning of Zong. Alongside this, our expansive Engagement Programme produced over 20 shows with groups and artists from every part of the city and Bristol Ferment kickstarted the year with a series of new commissions and a timely revival of Malaika Kegode's brilliant, elegiac Outlier featuring the riotous Jakabol.



Bristol Old Vic today announced the cast and creative team for its new adaptation of The Nutcracker, a new family spectacular for Christmas, crowning a decade during which Bristol Old Vic Christmas shows have become a benchmark in quality entertainment for all the family. Following smash-hit Christmas West End transfers such as Swallows & Amazons and Peter Pan, it reunites the creative team of the biggest selling show in Bristol Old Vic's history - A Christmas Carol (2019 and 2020).



From the pens of Tom Morris and composer/lyricist Gwyneth Herbert, The Nutcracker is a magical, musical adaptation of the story behind the classic ballet, staged by Lee Lyford (The Snow Queen, A Christmas Carol, The Elephant Man) and uniting the performance talents of Bristol Old Vic regulars Tristan Sturrock (Cyrano, Peter Pan,Tristan & Yseult), Patrycja Kujawska (Cyrano, Tristan & Yseult, Dead Dog in a Suitcase, The Grinning Man), Guy Hughes (Twelfth Night, Cyrano, The Little Matchgirl) and Harry Bird (A Christmas Carol, The Snow Queen) with Bristol Old Vic debuts for Denzel Baidoo (Screw, Suspicion), Mae Munuo (Gulliver, The Bolds) and Kirris Rivieré (A View from the Bridge, Sandman and Manhunt).



First pictures are also released today of the spectacular design by Tom Rogers (The Snow Queen, A Christmas Carol).



The Nutcracker runs from 24 Nov - 7 Jan at Bristol Old Vic

Press Night: 30 Nov at 7pm

www.bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/the-nutcracker

Tickets from £3 (preview pricing)