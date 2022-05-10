Cast Announced For THE CLIMBERS at Theatre by the Lake

Casting has been announced for the World premiere of Carmen Nasr's gripping new thriller, The Climbers, which opens at Theatre by the Lake this June.

Featuring Manish Gandhi (Alleljujah! - Bridge Theatre, Now We Are Here - Young Vic), Shenagh Govan (When The Long Trick's Over - High Tide / New Wolsey, One Under - Graeae), Marc Graham (A Very Expensive Poison - Old Vic, All We Ever Wanted Was Everything - Paines Plough / Bush Theatre) Amelia Isaac Jones (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart - Royal Exchange Theatre), Claire Lams (Candida - Orange Tree Theatre, The Phlebotomist - Hampstead Theatre) and Louise Mai Newberry (Romeo and Juliet - Open Air Theatre Regent's Park, Plenty - Chichester Festival Theatre), The Climbers is directed by Guy Jones (Literary Associate - Orange Tree Theatre, Creative Associate - Headlong, Associate Artist - Company Three).

When Yasmin and Sherpa Tshering return from a perilous expedition to Everest without a member of their party, a lot of people have a lot of questions. Where is Yasmin's husband Charlie? What happened on the mountain? Why do Yasmin and Tshering's accounts differ so drastically? Private investigator Connie tries to distinguish hallucination from reality and delusion from fact; someone, somewhere, is not telling the truth.

Receiving its World premiere in the adventure capital of England and reputed birthplace of the British rock-climbing movement, The Climbers is a mesmerising and thrilling exploration of the lure of the mountains, the drive to conquer and the price of staying alive.



Carmen Nasr is a British-Lebanese writer and winner of Channel 4 Playwrights' scheme. She has been a member of the Orange Tree's talent development programme (the Writers Collective), the Royal Court's Writers' Group, and is playwright in residence at the Finborough Theatre.

Guy Jones says, "The Climbers is part ghost story, part love story, set at an altitude where life hangs by a thread. It's about the extremes of human endeavour and filled with a cast of intriguing characters. Carmen is one of the UK's most exciting new playwrights, and I'm thrilled to be bringing her story to life amongst these hills I've been climbing since childhood."

Theatre by the Lake Artistic Director, Liz Stevenson, says, "I'm proud that Theatre by the Lake is producing the World premiere of The Climbers, maintaining our commitment to new writing and telling stories that have a connection to our unique landscape and local communities."

Performances run 17 June- 16 July 2022.

Box office:

017687 74411

https://www.theatrebythelake.com