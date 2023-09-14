Cast Announced For Carly Churchill's Wickedly Funny OWNERS At Jermyn Street Theatre

Today, Jermyn Street Theatre announces the casting of its timely revival of Caryl Churchill's wickedly funny first play about power, property, and possession.

Fifty years after it was first staged, the new production of Owners will be directed by the theatre's Artistic Director Stella Powell-Jones. The cast comprises Laura Doddington (Yours Unfathfully – Jermyn Street Theatre, They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay! – Mercury Theatre Colchester), as Marion, Ryan Donaldson (Tartuffe – Abbey Theatre, King Lear – Shakespeare's Globe) as Alec, Mark Huckett (The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein – Jermyn Street Theatre, Quiz – Noel Coward Theatre) as Clegg, Pearl Marsland (Lie of the Mind - Battersea Arts Centre, Hedda Gabbler - Theatre Royal Bath/UK Tour) as Alec's mother, Tom Morley (The Funeral Director – Pappatango / ETT, A Room With A View – Theatre Royal Bath) as Worsley, Boadicea Ricketts  (Biscuits For Breakfast – Hampstead Theatre, Tonight at 8.30 – Jermyn Street Theatre) as Lisa and Laura Woodhouse (Chiara -Apollo Theatre) as Mrs Arlington.

 

Her husband wants her dead, but Marion's too busy to notice. With the London housing market booming, she spots a chance to make a killing of her own by flipping a house. There's just one problem – the current tenants are her closest friends. Undeterred, she hatches a plan and makes them an offer they can't refuse. A deal is done, and an exchange is made. But is the price worth paying?

 

Jermyn Street Artistic Director and director of Owners, Stella Powell-Jones says:

 

“It's wonderful to be in rehearsal with this wonderful company. It's always exhilarating  to be around Caryl Churchill's words, to  live in the worlds she conjures. But this wickedly funny interrogation of a society in thrall to the property ladder could hardly feel more relevant.  I'm so excited to share Owners with audiences - it's long overdue!”

 

TICKETS

Preview Tickets (Thurs 12 & Fri 13 October) £15

The Quarter Tickets £31 (£27 conc.) booked before 11 October

Beginners Tickets £35 (£31 conc.) booked after 15 October

BOX OFFICE

020 7287 2875

and online at Click Here

PERFORMANCES

Monday to Saturday 7.30pm

Tuesday & Saturday 3pm & 7.30pm

Captioned Performance Mon 6 November 7.30pm

 

Jermyn Street Theatre is the West End's studio theatre, and its smallest producing theatre. The Stage's Fringe Theatre of the Year 2021, it is led by Artistic Director Stella Powell-Jones, co-Founder and Executive Director Penny Horner, and Executive Producer David Doyle. The theatre won a 2022 Critics' Circle Award for its lockdown theatre. The programme includes outstanding new plays, rare revivals, new versions of European classics, and high-quality musicals, alongside one-off musical and literary events. It collaborates with theatres across the world, and its productions have transferred across the UK, Broadway, and beyond.

 

The autumn season also includes a the current production of April De Angelis's Infamous starring Caroline Quentin,Rose Quentin, and Riad Richie as well as Odyssey - A Heroic Panto with Charles Court Opera for Christmas.




Recommended For You