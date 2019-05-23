Cast Announced For BARE: A POP OPERA At The Vaults

The incredible Broadway and West End cast has been announced for the electric and provocative Bare: A Pop Opera at The Vaults, 21 June - 4 August.

All the way from Broadway, the fabulous Stacy Francis (Ex-girlfriend, Warner Bros; The X Factor, USA; Footloose, Broadway) joins as Sister Chantelle and the West End's wonderful own Jo Napthine (Mamma Mia, Novello Theatre; Made in Dagenham, Adelphi Theatre; Sister Act, London Palladium) as Claire. Taking the role of the Priest is Mark Jardine (Emmerdale, ITV; Blood Brothers, West End; Mamma Mia, International Tour).

Stepping into the leads are Darragh Cowley (Spring Awakening, Hope Mill Theatre; Standing at the Sky's Edge, Crucible Theatre; Snow White, London Palladium) as struggling Golden Boy Jason and Daniel Mack Shand (The Masters of Mystery, Marlow Theatre; Rent, Frogmore Paper Mill; Les Misérables, Working Title Films) as his star-crossed lover Peter. Lizzie Emery (Rent, Frogmore Paper Mill; Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Towngate Theatre) takes the role of Ivy.

Also in this fantastic line up are Georgie Lovatt in her professional debut, Tom Hier (Miss Saigon, International Tour; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, UK Tour), Bradley Connor (Club Mex, Hope Mill Theatre; 1917, Universal Pictures; Unforgotten, ITV) and Athena Collins (West End Live: West End Masterclass). Joining the class are Georgia Bradshaw (Dreamgirls, West End; Flashdance, Korean Tour), Liv Alexander in her professional debut and Beccy Lane (Dick Whittington, Lichfield Garrick Theatre; Cinderella, Camberley Theatre). Completing the amazing line up are Tom Scanlon (Kinky Boots, West End; Dirty Dancing, UK tour; Dance Til Dawn, West End and UK Tour), Alexander Moneypenny, making his professional debut, and Hollie Ann Lowe (Flashdance, UK and International Tour; Annie, West Yorkshire Playhouse).

Bare: A Pop Opera follows the students of St Cecilia's as they explore sex, drugs and queer identity, delving into their minds as they have their own coming-of-age epiphanies and prepare to bare their souls.





