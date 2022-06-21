Cast Album Released For FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD

The highly anticipated studio cast recording for the empowering pop musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World has been released on streaming platforms. This inspiring and uplifting show, based on the popular book by Suffragette descendant Kate Pankhurst, packs a popstar punch with original music by hit songwriters Miranda Cooper (Girls Aloud; Sugababes; Kylie Minogue), Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus; Anne-Marie; Ella Henderson) and dramatist Chris Bush (Pericles, National Theatre; Faustus: That Damned Woman, Headlong). The album release is coinciding with the show's five-week residency at Theatre Royal Stratford East before it continues on tour to Canterbury (The Marlowe) and Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Pleasance Grand).

The cast bring to life eight fierce feminist anthems including Deeds Not Words, Fantastically Great and A World of Colour, as incredible women from history tell their story and inspire young heroine Jade. The cast featured on the album are Fayth Ifil (Britain's Got Talent, ITV; Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, autumn tour), Jade Kennedy (The Snow Queen, Brighton Open Air Theatre; Billy Elliot, Victoria Palace Theatre), Renée Lamb (SIX, West End; Be More Chill, The Other Palace and Shaftesbury Theatre; Little Shop of Horrors, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Kudzai Mangombe (Malindadzimu, Hampstead Theatre),Christina Modestou (SIX, West End; We Will Rock You, Dominion Theatre; In The Heights, Southwark Playhouse) and Kirstie Skivington (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre and The Crucible Sheffield; Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; Bend It Like Beckham, Phoenix Theatre).

Celebrated - and often forgotten - women are brought to life on stage, including Rosa Parks, Sacagawea, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, Mary Seacole, Frida Kahlo, Jane Austen, and Pankhurst's own relative Emmeline. When Jade breaks away from her school trip to the local museum to peek at the Gallery of Greatness, she meets iconic women from the past, such as explorers, scientists, artists and secret agents. This thrilling musical is full of incredible characters, inspirational moments and an uplifting and catchy soundtrack.

Performances:

15th June - 17th July Theatre Royal Stratford East, Gerry Raffles Square, London, E15 1BN

26th - 30th July Canterbury Marlowe, The Friars, Canterbury, Kent, CT1 2AS

4th - 29th August Pleasance Courtyard (Grand), 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh, EH8 9TJ