Cassa Pancho's BALLET BLACK Makes Return to The Linbury Theatre This Fall

Cassa Pancho's Ballet Black is transforming the UK dance landscape by giving a platform to artists of Black and Asian descent as well as to new and established choreographic voices whose unexpected stories and themes come from the heart to resonate with modern audiences.a?? Founded in 2001, Cassa Pancho's Ballet Black is an award-winning, neo-classical ballet company, dedicated to diversifying classical ballet. The company is made up of eight international dancers of Black and Asian descent.a??

For her latest project, Artistic Director Cassa Pancho brings us two new and original works. The Royal Ballet's Olivier Award-winning choreographer, Will Tuckett blends classical ballet, poetry and music to explore ideas of home and belonging ina??Then Or Now,a??while Olivier Award-winning choreographer Mthuthuzeli November contemplates the purpose of life ina??The Waiting Game.

Pancho said of the return, "We've are so excited to finally bring this double bill to the stage. Although the themes of both ballets were relevant when we began creating them in 2019, the pandemic and the latest iteration of the Black Lives Matter movement have made the themes we explore even more resonant. We hope that our audience will feel confident to return to live events, because we cannot wait to show them what we've created. The evening is thought-provoking, moving and uplifting."

The entirely original repertoire covers a broad spectrum of ballet, from classical work to highly contemporary pieces. Since 2001, Pancho has built a varied repertoire from the best emerging and established choreographers including Sophie Laplane, Mark Bruce, Richard Alston, Arthur Pita, Christopher Hampson, Annabelle Lopez-Ochoa and Cathy Marston.a??

Ballet Black returns to the Linbury Theatre at the Royal Opera House November 3-7. Tickets can be purchased here.

Photo Cred: Bill Cooper