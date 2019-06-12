Candoco Dance Company Presents A GRACEFUL ACT OF STUPIDITY

Following in the flightpath of two flight attendants, Tom Roden's new collaboration with Candoco Dance Company invites audiences to embark on a journey from laughter to tears, slipping seamlessly between the everyday and the poetic. Drawing on New Art Club Artistic Director Tom Roden's experience across art-forms as theatre-maker, comedian, choreographer and dancer, the playful and poignant work will visit festivals and outdoor areas for free performances across the country throughout the summer.

Danced with charm and cheek, Annie Edwards and Jemima Hoadley interweave delicious full-bodied dancing with spoken word, gestural detail and British Sign Language in a microcosm of joy and pathos. This new outdoor duet follows on from the success of Candoco's collaboration with Arlene Phillips on You and I Know which has toured as part of Candoco's repertoire since 2016.

Artistic Co-Director Charlotte Darbyshire said, " Stemming from his experience making and performing on the comedy circuit, Tom Roden has a passion for creating work that exists beyond the confines of the traditional theatre environment. In A Graceful Act of Stupidity, he brings a choreographic sensibility to dance, theatre and comedy to create a masterful piece that is very funny, but poignant and poetic too. It is this combination that I would say is the deep personal craft of Tom Roden and why his work touches us so deeply but surprises and entertains us in equal measure."

Candoco Dance Company created a sensation last year when it became the first contemporary dance company to perform on Strictly Come Dancing. Candoco collaborates with the most exciting choreographers and artists of our time to present distinctive performances and meaningful learning experiences that expand perceptions of #WhatDanceCanBe. This Christmas, Candoco will collaborate with the Royal Opera on The Lost Thing, a new musical reimaging of Shaun Tan's illustrated book which will be brought to life by a cast of disabled and non-disabled singers, dancers and musicians. Alongside upcoming touring work, Candoco Dance Company will run a residential dance training intensive for young dancers this summer supported by fashion retailer ASOS.

Tom Roden is a director and performer working in dance, theatre and comedy. He directed Air Dance Company from 1994-2000 before forming New Art Club with Pete Shenton in 2001. As well as his work with New Art Club, Tom created 'The Doodle Dance Show' with Anna Williams. An interactive work for families that takes place around a large piece of paper, it has had over 50 performances and continues to tour. His interest in mentoring/dramaturgy and guest directing has led to work with Talking Birds, Corey Baker Dance, The Mostly Everything People, Pestiferous, Claire Cunningham, Hunt and Darton, Lewys Holt and Moxie Brawl. Tom has worked as a movement director at the world's leading Opera Houses including Billy Budd at Glyndebourne, Babette's Feast at The Royal Opera House and Magic Flute at Opera North. His choreography with dance and theatre companies includes work with Scottish Dance Theatre, The Royal Exchange, Ricochet, Bolton Octagon, Reckless Sleepers and Probe.

16 June

Warwick Arts Centre

Outside of Arts Centre by Butterworth Hall entrance/ main entrance

University of Warwick, Coventry, CV4 7AL

11am, 1pm & 3pm

www.warwickartscentre.co.uk | 024 7652 4524

22 - 23 June

Greenwich and Docklands International Festival

Old Royal Naval College, King William Walk, Greenwich Peninsula, London, SE10 9NN

Sat 1pm & 6.15pm, Sun 12pm & 4.40pm

festival.org/gdif/

30 June

PDSW Festival of Dance, Bournemouth

The Square, Bournemouth Town Centre & Seafront

12pm & 2.30pm

www.pdsw.org.uk | 01202 203630

7 July

The Stanley Halls, South Norwood (part of A Bit Of A Do)

12 South Norwood Hill, SE25 6AB

7pm

www.stanleyhalls.org.uk | 020 8251 0184

25 - 28 July

International Straßentheaterfestival, Ludwigshafen

www.ludwigshafen.de

7 Sept

Brit School (as part of Dance Festival Croydon)

60 The Crescent, Croydon, CR0 2HN

Times TBC

dancefestivalcroydon.com





