CSI: CRIME SCENE IMPROVISATION Returns to Wilton's Music Hall

CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation will be returning to Wilton’s Music Hall on Saturday 28 September as part of the company’s 10th anniversary year.

The debut performance of CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation was at The Red Lion Pub, Moorgate in 2014. Since then, the production has enjoyed multiple sold out runs at festivals including Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Brighton Fringe and Leicester Comedy Festival. The show will be performed by Lee Apsey, Steve Bond, Michael Kunze, Danielle Downey, Sarah Kempton and Nicola Lucey.

Cast: Lee Apsey, Steve Bond, Michael Kunze, Danielle Downey, Sarah Kempton, Nicola Lucey

Following multiple five-star sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation returns with another rip-roaring crime comedy made up entirely on the spot.

Who? What? How? The choice is yours in this fully improvised, witty and absurd murder mystery where the audience creates the crime.

Crime Scene Improvisation was winner of the ‘Best Improv’ at Leicester Comedy Festival 2023

and is now in its 10th year.

Lee Apsey is a writer, director, producer and performer across film, theatre and digital media. His accomplishments range from award-winning feature films and TV pilots to multiple sold-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, Brighton Fringe and Leicester Square Theatre atop a multi-million viewership across online projects. He also co-created Your Flaws: The Musical as well the co-director of Multiverse Musical and tours performing his award-nominated freestyle rap show Slice of Rhyme.

Steve Bond’s theatre credits as an actor include Looking For Normal (Network Theatre), and Copenhagen (Edinburgh Festival Fringe). His own play The Abduction Of Elizabeth Canning was performed at LSE in 2010, and he has also written and performed for sketch group Goes Well With Cheese, in their show Zinfandel at the Camden Fringe in 2012. He has performed short-form improv shows with Spontaneity Shop, has hosted the LSE Improv Show each year since 2012, and co-founded the improv group Agents Improvocateurs.

Michael Kunze is an actor, writer, director and improviser. His critically acclaimed debut solo show, the rap musical comedy Lil Saffron: Ragu to Riches, began at the Edinburgh Fringe, and transferred to the Pleasance Theatre and Soho Theatre. He is also the co-founder of Blue Heart Theatre. Directorial credits include Exile (Southwark Playhouse, King’s Head Theatre and Lion and Unicorn Theatre).

Danielle Downey’s credits include Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (London Palladium), Annie (UK tour), as well as her sketch show The Jerry Hall Show (Brighton Fringe Festival). Downey also creates short, animated films, several of which have been featured at exhibitions (The National Trust) and screened at film festivals (Annual Horror film Festival Vancouver).

Sarah Kempton has narrated over 100 audiobooks and voiced multiple characters in games from the Warhammer series and Jackbox among others. Kempton has played leading roles in theatre across the UK and Europe and guested in multiple sitcoms.

Nicola Lucey’s previous theatre credits include Laundry (The former Gloucester Street Magdalene Convent), The Importance of Being Earnest (National tour), Riders To The Sea (The Projects Art Centre), and Apples (The New Theatre, Ireland). Lucey is a co-founder of Twisted Focus Theatre Company with whom she has written and produced Work In Progress and Jenny Is A Raver which premiered at Smock Alley Theatre as part of The Collaborations Festival.

