CONDENSATION & CANNONBALLS to Open at Union Theatre

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The McCreadie Company will present Condensation & Cannonballs, a one-person play written and performed by Noah McCreadie and directed by Hannah McLeod, at Union Theatre in London from November 4-6.

Following a life-altering event, Tom reflects on his relationship with his best friend growing up and how that friendship shaped him. The production explores boyhood, friendship and what it means to grow up with, and grow apart from, a best friend.

Condensation & Cannonballs comes from the creative team behind the critically acclaimed Getaway / Runaway and The Glass House. The production is described as "unflinchingly raw, disconcertingly funny, and devastatingly gentle."

Johnny Edwards serves as composer and sound designer. His work on previous McCreadie Company productions has received praise, with Broadway Baby calling his "evocative original score and sound design" another triumph.

Condensation & Cannonballs will play at Union Theatre, Old Union Arches, 229 Union Street, London, SE1 0LR, on Wednesday, November 4, Thursday, November 5 and Friday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m. The production runs for approximately 60 minutes without an interval.

The production features Noah McCreadie as writer and performer, Hannah McLeod as director, Johnny Edwards as composer and sound designer, and Mia Clark as poster designer. The McCreadie Company serves as the production company.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 15 Hrs 24 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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