CONDENSATION & CANNONBALLS to Open at Union Theatre
The McCreadie Company will present the production at the Union Theatre.
The McCreadie Company will present Condensation & Cannonballs, a one-person play written and performed by Noah McCreadie and directed by Hannah McLeod, at Union Theatre in London from November 4-6.
Following a life-altering event, Tom reflects on his relationship with his best friend growing up and how that friendship shaped him. The production explores boyhood, friendship and what it means to grow up with, and grow apart from, a best friend.
Condensation & Cannonballs comes from the creative team behind the critically acclaimed Getaway / Runaway and The Glass House. The production is described as "unflinchingly raw, disconcertingly funny, and devastatingly gentle."
Johnny Edwards serves as composer and sound designer. His work on previous McCreadie Company productions has received praise, with Broadway Baby calling his "evocative original score and sound design" another triumph.
Condensation & Cannonballs will play at Union Theatre, Old Union Arches, 229 Union Street, London, SE1 0LR, on Wednesday, November 4, Thursday, November 5 and Friday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m. The production runs for approximately 60 minutes without an interval.
The production features Noah McCreadie as writer and performer, Hannah McLeod as director, Johnny Edwards as composer and sound designer, and Mia Clark as poster designer. The McCreadie Company serves as the production company.
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