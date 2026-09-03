POCKET MONEY Cast Set For Unicorn Theatre Premiere

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The Unicorn Theatre has announced the full cast for Pocket Money by Nigel Barrett and Louise Mari, which runs from Saturday 26 September - Sunday 1 November 2026, with press night on Wednesday 7 October at 7pm.

Pocket Money is an interactive and anarchic live theatre experience for ages 7-12 from highly acclaimed experimental performance duo Nigel Barrett and Louise Mari. Developed in consultation with financial experts and Creative Associates aged 8-12, the show will empower children's decision-making about money, their choices and the future they create for themselves. The show is supported by the Aberdeen Group Charitable Trust and the Bank of England, marking the first ever partnership between either organisation and a theatre company.

The cast includes Nigel Barrett, Neil Frost, Emily Hayman, MISFYA, Jamar Morgan and Rochelle Rose. The Set & Costume Designer is Laura Hopkins, the Lighting & Video Designer is Josh Pharo, the Video Design Collaborator is SR, the Sound Designer is Marie Zschommler, the Music Producer & DJ is MISFYA and the Sound Consultants are Ben and Max Ringham.

Choose! Choose! Choose! A wild ride into the world of finance where children make the decisions.

Featuring big ideas, an interactive voting system and a live DJ set, this world premiere for 7 to 12-year-olds explores financial literacy in the digital age, empowering children to think critically about money, their choices and their future.

Created by experimental theatre-makers Nigel Barrett and Louise Mari in consultation with the Unicorn's Creative Associates, a mischievous clown, a cutting-edge DJ and financial experts - this high-energy and revelatory show is packed full of surprises and anarchic fun!

Nigel Barrett and Louise Mari said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be presenting our original interactive show POCKET MONEY at The Unicorn – our national theatre for children. We have an incredible team of Olivier nominated actors and artists, makers and technologists and a dedicated team of Young Associates who have been helping us every step of the way. It has been an absolute joy to make from start to finish and we can't wait to share the show with young audiences.”

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