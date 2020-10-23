CLINTON BAPTISTE: STRATOSPHERIC National Tour Announced For Autumn 2021

Baptiste was halfway through his tour of the UK when the pandemic struck.

Last March, the celebrated paranormalist sensation that is Clinton Baptiste was halfway through his sell out celestial tour of the UK when Covid19 struck. Who could have foreseen that? Today it is announced that next autumn he will return to the road with a brand-new show - CLINTON BAPTISTE: STRATOSPHERIC.

This time clairvoyant medium and psychic - the hapless, unsubtle psychic from Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights played by Alex Lowe - has gone exploring, stateside.

Not quite Caesar's Palace but a series of shows in Vegas have lifted his celebrity status up a notch. Let him take you on a journey from his humble roots via the dazzling heights of Sin City.....

.....and on to an amazing finale that will heal the world.

Hear his tales of rubbing shoulders with the hippy dippy new-agers from La La Land and how he hits the big time in Vegas with his lavish psychic show.

For a while things couldn't be better. A new lease of life, new teeth, new hair and a buttock lift. (Both of them.)

But a humbly spiritual man at heart, Clinton realises that sometimes all that glitters ain't gold and now returns to you, his beloved British audience to once again conjure up those pure selfless gifts he was born with.

In Clinton Baptise: Stratospheric, ladies and gentlemen, Clinton will cast all fame and fortune aside......and heal the world!

Tour Dates:

Weds1st Sept 2021 Bristol Redgrave https://redgravetheatre.com

Thurs 2nd Sept 2021 Swindon Wyvern https://swindontheatres.co.uk

Fri 3rd Sept 2021 Margate Theatre Royal https://www.margate-live.com

Sat 4th Sept 2021 Hove Old Market Theatre https://www.theoldmarket.com

Fri10th Sept 2021 Lancaster Grand http://lancastergrand.co.uk

Sat 11th Sept 2021 Harrogate Theatre https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Sun 12th Sept 2021 Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion https://www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk

Weds 15th Sept 2021 Leeds City Varieties https://www.cityvarieties.co.uk

Thurs 16th Sept 2021 Hartlepool Theatre Royal https://www.hartlepool.gov.uk

Fri 17th Sept 2021 Middleton Arena https://www.manchestertheatres.com

Saty 18th Sept 2021 Walsall Arena http://www.walsallarena.com

Mon 20th Sept 2021 Cambridge Junction https://www.junction.co.uk

Thurs 23rd Sept 2021 Whitley Bay Playhouse https://www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

Thurs 30th Sept 2021 Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre https://chesterfieldtheatres.co.u

Sun 3rd Oct 2021 Liverpool The Auditorium at M&S Bank Arena https://liverpoolsroyalcourt.com

Thurs 7th Oct 2021 Birmingham Town Hall https://www.thsh.co.uk

Fri 15th Oct 2021 Newcastle Tyne Theatre https://tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

Sat 16th Oct 2021 Coventry Albany Theatre https://albanytheatre.co.uk

Sun 17th Oct 2021 Salford Lowry - Quay Theatre https://thelowry.com

Thur 21st & Fri 22nd Oct 2021 Darwen Library Theatre https://darwenlibrarytheatre.com

Sat 23rd Oct 2021 Halifax Victoria Theatre https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Sun 24th Oct 2021 Salford Lowry - Quay Theatre https://thelowry.com

Thurs 28th Oct 2021 Chorley Theatre https://chorleytheatre.com

Fri 29th Oct 2021 Barnsley Civic https://www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Sat 30th Oct 2021 Stoke On Trent Victoria Hall https://www.atgtickets.com

Sun 31st Oct 2021 New Brighton Floral Pavilion https://www.floralpavilion.com/

Sat 6th Nov 2021 Bolton Albert Hall http://www.alberthalls-bolton.co.uk

Wed 17th Nov 2021 Norwich Playhouse https://norwichtheatre.org

Fri 19th Nov 2021 London Leicester Square Theatre https://www.leicestersquaretheatre.com

Sat 20th Nov 2021 Basingstoke Haymarket https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/

Wed 24th Nov 2021 St Helen's Theatre Royal http://www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

Thurs 25th Nov 2021 Ilkley King's Hall https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Ticket holders for Clinton Baptiste - The Paranormalist Returns which was cancelled due to Covid19 will automatically have their tickets transferred to the new date at the corresponding theatre.

