CHOIR!CHOIR!CHOIR! Makes UK and Ireland Debut With 80's Singalong
Tickets go on general sale this Friday 18th November.
Internationally renowned Choir!Choir! Choir! is finally making its UK and Ireland debut next year. Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman are coming to venues all across the UK with an epic 80's singalong!
Each audience is taught harmonies and sings songs they love together. Tickets go on general sale this Friday 18th November with various pre-sales for select dates going live from Thursday 17th from www.choirchoirchoir.com/what-is-choir/.
Opening in Birmingham on Tuesday 21st March, this duo who have performed with the likes of David Byrne, Patti Smith, Rufus Wainwright and Rick Astley, are ready to teach audiences how to sing at their Epic 80's Singalong! Following Birmingham they will perform in Stoke on Trent, Southampton, Manchester, Oxford, Guildford, London, Brighton, Glasgow and Newcastle.
The Epic 80's Singalong! NOTHING BEATS THE 1980s! NOTHING! From Prince, Madonna, & George Michael...To Bon Jovi, Whitney, & Journey... the 80s had it covered when it came to EPIC pop hits. And now, it's time for YOU and Choir!Choir!Choir! to take a journey through the 80's as they lead and YOU SING!
Choir! Choir! Choir! is a show where the crowd is the star. Every show, Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman create something electric with the audience - it's comedy, it's interactive, and it's all about the audience. There are no auditions - show up and they'll have you singing in harmony in no time! It is a night that sparks into something so much greater than the sum of its parts.
Founded in 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! has amassed a dedicated and passionate community of singers and a thriving international fan base on YouTube amassing millions of views on their videos.
Tickets go on general sale this Friday 18th November with various pre-sales for select dates going live from Thursday 17th from www.choirchoirchoir.com/what-is-choir/
Tour Dates
MARCH
19.03.23 DUBLIN, The Olympia
21.03.23 BIRMINGHAM, Birmingham Town Hall
24.03.23 STOKE ON TRENT, Victoria Hall
25.03.23 SOUTHAMPTON, Southampton Guildhall
26.03.23 MANCHESTER, Manchester Albert Hall
28.03.23 OXFORD, Oxford New Theatre
29.03.23 GUILDFORD, Guildford G Live
30.03.23 LONDON, London Clapham Grand
31.03.23 BRIGHTON, Brighton Dome
APRIL
01.04.23 GLASGOW, Glasgow Pavilion
02.0.23 NEWCASTLE, Newcastle Tyne Theatre
More Hot Stories For You
November 15, 2022
The full cast has been announced for Ian Hallard's brand new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which will be visiting Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 2 to Saturday 6 May 2023 as part of a UK tour. The cast includes Donna Berlin (Doctors) James Bradshaw (Endeavour), Sara Crowe (Olivier Award winner for Private Lives), Andrew Horton (Jupiter's Legacy) and Rose Shalloo (Call The Midwife).
Perth Theatre Announces Panto Kick-off Times to Fit Around the FIFA World Cup
November 15, 2022
Perth Theatre has amended the kick-off times of several panto performances to fit around the FIFA World Cup!
Watford Palace Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Season
November 15, 2022
Comedy, children's shows and adaptations of classics are the flavour of Spring 2023 at Watford Palace Theatre. Learn more about the full upcoming lineup of shows here!
DaDaFest Coincides With Key Disability Dates as Hybrid Event Heads Into Final Three Weeks
November 15, 2022
The highly anticipated DaDaFest International Festival 2022 is half-way through already – with just three weeks of its inspiring programme now remaining.
Cast Announced For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO At Birmingham Rep
November 15, 2022
Birmingham Rep and James Seabright have announced the full cast for Ian Hallard's brand new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which receives its world premiere at The Rep from 17 Feb – 4 Mar 2023.