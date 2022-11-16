CHOIR!CHOIR!CHOIR! Makes UK and Ireland Debut With 80's Singalong

Internationally renowned Choir!Choir! Choir! is finally making its UK and Ireland debut next year. Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman are coming to venues all across the UK with an epic 80's singalong!

Each audience is taught harmonies and sings songs they love together. Tickets go on general sale this Friday 18th November with various pre-sales for select dates going live from Thursday 17th from www.choirchoirchoir.com/what-is-choir/.

Opening in Birmingham on Tuesday 21st March, this duo who have performed with the likes of David Byrne, Patti Smith, Rufus Wainwright and Rick Astley, are ready to teach audiences how to sing at their Epic 80's Singalong! Following Birmingham they will perform in Stoke on Trent, Southampton, Manchester, Oxford, Guildford, London, Brighton, Glasgow and Newcastle.

The Epic 80's Singalong! NOTHING BEATS THE 1980s! NOTHING! From Prince, Madonna, & George Michael...To Bon Jovi, Whitney, & Journey... the 80s had it covered when it came to EPIC pop hits. And now, it's time for YOU and Choir!Choir!Choir! to take a journey through the 80's as they lead and YOU SING!

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a show where the crowd is the star. Every show, Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman create something electric with the audience - it's comedy, it's interactive, and it's all about the audience. There are no auditions - show up and they'll have you singing in harmony in no time! It is a night that sparks into something so much greater than the sum of its parts.

Founded in 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! has amassed a dedicated and passionate community of singers and a thriving international fan base on YouTube amassing millions of views on their videos.

Tour Dates

MARCH

19.03.23 DUBLIN, The Olympia

21.03.23 BIRMINGHAM, Birmingham Town Hall

24.03.23 STOKE ON TRENT, Victoria Hall

25.03.23 SOUTHAMPTON, Southampton Guildhall

26.03.23 MANCHESTER, Manchester Albert Hall

28.03.23 OXFORD, Oxford New Theatre

29.03.23 GUILDFORD, Guildford G Live

30.03.23 LONDON, London Clapham Grand

31.03.23 BRIGHTON, Brighton Dome

APRIL

01.04.23 GLASGOW, Glasgow Pavilion

02.0.23 NEWCASTLE, Newcastle Tyne Theatre