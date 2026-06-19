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CHICAGO THE MUSICAL To Tour UK And Ireland

Performances will take place at the Wimbledon Theatre and Milton Keynes Theatre.

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CHICAGO THE MUSICAL To Tour UK And Ireland

David Ian for Crossroads Live in association with Barry and Fran Weissler has announced the 2027 UK and Ireland tour of the multi award-winning musical CHICAGO. The tour will open at Wimbledon Theatre on February 5, 2027 and arrives at Milton Keynes Theatre from Monday, September 6 – Saturday, September 2027. 

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a  housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out  on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma  Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of  sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids. 

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob  Fosse, CHICAGO’s sexy, sassy score includes the show-stopping songs “Razzle Dazzle”, “Cell Block  Tango”, and “All That Jazz”. Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, CHICAGO is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history. 

Since it opened in New York in 1996, CHICAGO has played in 38 countries worldwide, and been  performed in English, Dutch, German, Swedish, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, French, Danish,  Japanese and Korean. Worldwide it has been seen by an estimated 35 million people, grossed over  $1.8 billion has played over 36,000 performances. 

CHICAGO, which is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob  Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO was  choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse, directed by Walter Bobbie, and produced  by Barry and Fran Weissler

Tickets can be purchased at the ATG website.







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