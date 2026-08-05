Myra Dubois Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour With SIREN

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British comedy sensation Myra Dubois will embark on tour with her new show Siren which will tour the UK in Spring 2027. The artist presale opens at 10am on Thursday 6 August, with tickets going on general sale at 10am on Friday 7 August 2026.

Don't be alarmed, she's making a noise! Siren is Myra's most spectacular show yet, as she continues her mission to enlighten the masses, drawing on her many gifts as actress, author, wellness guru, energy worker, Gemini and singer to deliver an evening of gloriously uncompromising comedy. Featuring a full cast, including the all-dancing Fabulous Myrettes and fan favourite, Myra's sister Rose Lavender, Siren promises Myra's biggest and boldest show to date.

Myra Dubois said: “"How excited I am to be once again swanning round the UK and Ireland with my biggest tour to date, "SIREN". We didn't tour in 2026 and can I say it? I think we felt the national mood dip. Well don't worry because I'm hitting the road with my Fabulous Myrettes (and quite plain sister, Rose) offering audiences just one promise: they will leave that theatre in a much better mood than they entered it. I can't wait to meet you all on the road!"

The nationwide tour will open at Exeter Corn Exchange on Monday 1 March 2027, before travelling to Lighthouse Theatre, Poole; Leeds Music Hall; The Cresset, Peterborough; Cheltenham Town Hall; Brighton Corn Exchange; Derby Theatre; London; Eventim Apollo, Ulster Hall, Belfast; Ambassador Theatre, Dublin; Montgomery Theatre, Sheffield; Lyceum Theatre, Crewe; Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow; Queen's Hall, Edinburgh; Tyne Theatre, Newcastle; St George's Hall, Bradford; New Theatre, Cardiff; Royal & Derngate, Northampton; The Lowry, Salford; Ipswich Corn Exchange; Palace Theatre, Southend; G Live, Guildford; Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry; Symphony Hall, Birmingham; Grand Theatre, Lancaster; and Blackpool Grand Theatre, before concluding with a final performance at Liverpool Playhouse on 29th May 2027.

After taking the internet by storm with viral clips of her shows, dazzling the West End as Ruth in the hit musical Titanique and completing a barnstorming sell-out tour of Australia, the UK's self-declared "siren from South Yorkshire", Myra Dubois, has heard the call of the UK and Ireland. Expect unpredictable, intelligent character comedy as Myra works the room with razor-sharp wit, sparing no one with her barbed tongue while somehow keeping everybody firmly on side. 'AdMyras' unite – she's on her way.

Tour Dates

March 2027

March 4, 2027 – Exeter, Corn Exchange

March 5, 2027 – Poole, Lighthouse Theatre

March 13, 2027 – Leeds, Music Hall

March 19, 2027 – Peterborough, The Cresset

March 20, 2027 – Cheltenham, Town Hall

March 21, 2027 – Brighton, Corn Exchange

March 25, 2027 – Derby, Theatre

March 27, 2027 – London, EVENTIM Apollo

March 30, 2027 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

March 31, 2027 – Dublin, Ambassador Theatre

April 2027

April 3, 2027 – Sheffield, Montgomery Theatre (on sale soon)

April 4, 2027 – Crewe, Lyceum Theatre

April 9, 2027 – Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre

April 10, 2027 – Edinburgh, Queen's Hall

April 15, 2027 – Newcastle, Tyne Theatre

April 17, 2027 – Bradford, St George's Hall

April 20, 2027 – Cardiff, New Theatre

April 23, 2027 – Northampton, Theatre Royal

April 25, 2027 – Salford, The Lowry

April 30, 2027 – Ipswich, Corn Exchange

May 2027

May 2, 2027 – Southend, Palace Theatre

May 7, 2027 – Guildford, G Live

May 8, 2027 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre Theatre

May 9, 2027 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

May 12, 2027 – Lancaster, Grand Theatre

May 13, 2027 – Blackpool, Grand Theatre

May 29, 2027 – Liverpool, Playhouse (on sale soon)

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