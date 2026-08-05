Myra Dubois Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour With SIREN
The Fabulous Myrettes and sister Rose Lavender join the comedian for her most ambitious production yet.
British comedy sensation Myra Dubois will embark on tour with her new show Siren which will tour the UK in Spring 2027. The artist presale opens at 10am on Thursday 6 August, with tickets going on general sale at 10am on Friday 7 August 2026.
Don't be alarmed, she's making a noise! Siren is Myra's most spectacular show yet, as she continues her mission to enlighten the masses, drawing on her many gifts as actress, author, wellness guru, energy worker, Gemini and singer to deliver an evening of gloriously uncompromising comedy. Featuring a full cast, including the all-dancing Fabulous Myrettes and fan favourite, Myra's sister Rose Lavender, Siren promises Myra's biggest and boldest show to date.
Myra Dubois said: “"How excited I am to be once again swanning round the UK and Ireland with my biggest tour to date, "SIREN". We didn't tour in 2026 and can I say it? I think we felt the national mood dip. Well don't worry because I'm hitting the road with my Fabulous Myrettes (and quite plain sister, Rose) offering audiences just one promise: they will leave that theatre in a much better mood than they entered it. I can't wait to meet you all on the road!"
The nationwide tour will open at Exeter Corn Exchange on Monday 1 March 2027, before travelling to Lighthouse Theatre, Poole; Leeds Music Hall; The Cresset, Peterborough; Cheltenham Town Hall; Brighton Corn Exchange; Derby Theatre; London; Eventim Apollo, Ulster Hall, Belfast; Ambassador Theatre, Dublin; Montgomery Theatre, Sheffield; Lyceum Theatre, Crewe; Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow; Queen's Hall, Edinburgh; Tyne Theatre, Newcastle; St George's Hall, Bradford; New Theatre, Cardiff; Royal & Derngate, Northampton; The Lowry, Salford; Ipswich Corn Exchange; Palace Theatre, Southend; G Live, Guildford; Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry; Symphony Hall, Birmingham; Grand Theatre, Lancaster; and Blackpool Grand Theatre, before concluding with a final performance at Liverpool Playhouse on 29th May 2027.
After taking the internet by storm with viral clips of her shows, dazzling the West End as Ruth in the hit musical Titanique and completing a barnstorming sell-out tour of Australia, the UK's self-declared "siren from South Yorkshire", Myra Dubois, has heard the call of the UK and Ireland. Expect unpredictable, intelligent character comedy as Myra works the room with razor-sharp wit, sparing no one with her barbed tongue while somehow keeping everybody firmly on side. 'AdMyras' unite – she's on her way.
Tour Dates
March 2027
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March 4, 2027 – Exeter, Corn Exchange
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March 5, 2027 – Poole, Lighthouse Theatre
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March 13, 2027 – Leeds, Music Hall
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March 19, 2027 – Peterborough, The Cresset
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March 20, 2027 – Cheltenham, Town Hall
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March 21, 2027 – Brighton, Corn Exchange
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March 25, 2027 – Derby, Theatre
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March 27, 2027 – London, EVENTIM Apollo
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March 30, 2027 – Belfast, Ulster Hall
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March 31, 2027 – Dublin, Ambassador Theatre
April 2027
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April 3, 2027 – Sheffield, Montgomery Theatre (on sale soon)
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April 4, 2027 – Crewe, Lyceum Theatre
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April 9, 2027 – Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre
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April 10, 2027 – Edinburgh, Queen's Hall
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April 15, 2027 – Newcastle, Tyne Theatre
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April 17, 2027 – Bradford, St George's Hall
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April 20, 2027 – Cardiff, New Theatre
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April 23, 2027 – Northampton, Theatre Royal
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April 25, 2027 – Salford, The Lowry
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April 30, 2027 – Ipswich, Corn Exchange
May 2027
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May 2, 2027 – Southend, Palace Theatre
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May 7, 2027 – Guildford, G Live
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May 8, 2027 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre Theatre
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May 9, 2027 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
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May 12, 2027 – Lancaster, Grand Theatre
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May 13, 2027 – Blackpool, Grand Theatre
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May 29, 2027 – Liverpool, Playhouse (on sale soon)
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Turning The Tide
Blackfriars Railway Bridge (9/17-9/20)
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Jack and the Beanstalk
Greenwich Theatre (11/27-1/10)
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Trainspotting The Musical
Blackpool Opera House (12/14-12/19)
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The Dance Plague of 1518
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (8/11-8/13)
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3.2.1. Hold Me on Stage
theSpaceUK@Surgeons' Hall (8/17-8/23)
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Trainspotting the Musical
Hull New Theatre (11/16-11/21)
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Bring Your Own Baby
Elgar Room, Royal Albert Hall (9/30-9/30)
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Sins Experience
O2 Guildhall Southampton (11/13-11/13)
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Love You to Amsemsam and Back
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (8/04-8/06)
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Fuel Injected Magic! 50th Anniversary Concert
SEC Armadillo (10/14-10/14)