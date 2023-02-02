Pursued By A Bear Announce Cast, Creatives, and Tour Of Anna Reynolds' NOTHING ON EARTH

Pursued by a Bear announces the cast for the world premiere of Nothing on Earth by Anna Reynolds as Sarah Agha, Lebogang Fisher, Joanna Foster, Lincoln James, and Rhiannon Meades.

Anna Reynold's anarchic comedy Nothing on Earth celebrates the lives of three glorious real-life heroines: Edwardian balloonist and parachutist, Dolly Shepherd (1886-1983), suffragette Constance Lytton (1869-1923), and interwar explorer Violet Cressy-Marcks (1895-1970). Past and present intertwine when their remarkable stories collide with Jade, a 21st century woman coming to terms with the loss of her beloved grandfather and working in care after her career in the air is grounded by a pandemic.

Filled with strong, witty women and told with humour and eccentricity, Nothing on Earth navigates history whilst considering the realities of care, of growing old and grief, and of the impact of global events beyond your control.

There's a room in the care home that no one goes into.

Jade, once high-flying cabin crew, now brought down to earth and working as a carer, steps across the threshold.

Voices from adventure's golden age surround her: women who flew Spitfires, crossed continents in pursuit of Chairman Mao, parachuted out of rickety hot air balloons, shouted 'No Surrender'.

Long forgotten stories tell themselves. The voices of pioneering women ring around the room.

What's going on?

Nothing on Earth has been created with a stellar team. Playwright Anna Reynolds and Pursued by a Bear Artistic Director Rosamunde Hutt are joined by internationally renowned vocal composer Helen Chadwick - who has created a unique a cappella score, designer Sophia Lovell Smith (acclaimed for her work with young people, immersive theatre, and world-class companies), lighting designer Holly Ellis (On The Ropes, Park Theatre), sound designer Anna Short (Crackers, Polka) and movement director Emily Gray (Creative Director of British Youth Music Theatre). The production will tour to theatres and library settings across the South of England alongside a project featuring the involvement of local people through song and reminiscence and will be accompanied by a new digital content and transmedia storytelling created by Pursued by a Bear Associate Director (Film) Grant Watson.

Anna Reynolds was first commissioned to write Nothing on Earth by Pursued by a Bear in 2016, inspired by Hertfordshire's Hidden Heroines project. It was further developed during 2019 including workshops and engagement with housing residents in Dacorum Borough Council as well as film students and community singers. With the production on hold during lockdown, Anna and the company created a series of six short online films alongside a blog and e-book, with funding from Arts Council England.

Rosamunde Hutt, Director + Artistic Director of Pursued by a Bear: 'Our mission at Pursued by a Bear is to champion women's playwriting and we're delighted to be putting the bold and compelling vision of Anna Reynolds centre stage in 2023. With grace and sensitivity Anna explores topical themes of care, having to change your job, and struggling with the vicissitudes of growing old. Designer Sophia Lovell Smith provides an environment that holds past and present in one space, allowing a myriad of stories, of bravery, courage and defiance, to be imaginatively told, and Helen Chadwick's evocative music wraps around the play's witty and playful text. From Hackney to Hertfordshire and beyond Nothing on Earth is inspiring elders to release their voices and share their vivid memories through story and creative writing.'

Tour Dates

8 March at 7.30pm

South Mill Arts Centre. Bishop's Stortford

southmillarts.co.uk / 01279 710 200

12 March at 4pm

Trestle Arts Base. St Albans

trestle.org.uk

Libraries and Archives Tour:

These dates feature a bespoke version created for non-theatre spaces. More info at: pursuedbyabear.co.uk

15 March at 7.15pm

Welwyn Library

16 March at 4pm

Watford Central Library

17 March at 7.30pm

Hertfordshire Archives, Hertford

18 March at 7.45pm

Mill Studio, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

yvonne-arnaud.co.uk / 01483 440000

22 March at 7.30pm

Watersmeet, Rickmansworth

watersmeet.co.uk / 01923 711063

24 March at 8pm

Dorchester Arts Centre, Dorchester

dorchesterarts.org.uk / 01305 266926



25 March at 7.30pm

Corfe Castle Village Hall, Wareham, Dorset

artsreach.co.uk / 07590 352219

29 March at 7.30pm

Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead

oldtownhall.co.uk / 01442 228 091

30 March - 1 April at 7.30pm

Chat's Palace, Hackney, London

chatspalace.com