Bursaries Announced as JV2 Embarks on National Tour

As dancers from Jasmin Vardimon Company's highly esteemed Professional Development Diploma JV2 take to the road with a triple bill of exciting and dynamic work, the company is delighted to announce five bursaries totalling £35,000, created to support future students on this training programme for budding professional creatives.

The bursaries, which run for the next two years, are being made by Kent County Council, whose bursary amounts to £5,000 per year split equally between a student and a choreographer within the JV2 programme, the retail outlet company McArthurGlen, who have created the £2,500 per year McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Ashford Bursary to support a JV2 student over that period, theatrical audio visual supplier Stage Electrics who are giving £2,500 per year for the development of technical skills and opportunities within JV2, the leading provider of temporary site services Harold Hyam Wingate Foundation who are contributing £5,000 per year for 3 years and the Kent based property developer WW Martin, who are donating £2,500 per year to assist talented dancers experiencing financial barriers to access JV2.

Each of these bursaries will be invested in developing and nurturing young talent through Jasmin Vardimon Company's JV2 Professional Development Diploma, the aim of which is to develop students into versatile performers with skills in a range of performance disciplines, under the guidance of one of the world's leading female choreographers.

Kent County Council, McArthurGlen, Stage Electrics and WW Martin have all been integrally involved in the creation of Jasmin Vardimon's new building in Ashford, which is due to open later this year. In addition, McArthurGlen recently collaborated with Jasmin Vardimon Company on the multi- sensory experience Alice In VR Wonderland which is currently touring their retail Outlets. This bursary extends their involvement with Jasmin Vardimon Company into a third and fourth year.

As the bursaries are announced, 16 talented, young international dancers from the current intake of Jasmin Vardimon Company's JV2 programme will embark on a national tour that premieres works by long-standing Jasmin Vardimon Company associates Mafalda Deville and Sabrina Gargano. The triple bill will culminate with Tomorrow, first created in 2013. As one of JV2's signature works - choreographed by multi-award-winning, Jasmin Vardimon, Tomorrow celebrates favourite moments from Park, Justitia, 7734 and Yesterday, and has been transformed into a vibrant and powerful explosion of exceptional talent especially for JV2.

Now in its 10th year, the established JV2 Professional Development Diploma was developed by Jasmin Vardimon Company with the mission to encourage, cultivate and nurture young talent. The programme offers students a unique opportunity to train as versatile and multi-disciplinary performers, under the guidance of one of the world's leading female choreographers. This brilliant dance ensemble, hand-picked by Jasmin Vardimon, showcases an exciting and energetic mix of inventive choreography and exceptional new talent.

Jasmin Vardimon says, "I'm proud to present this year's JV2, a group of talented young artists, in newly commissioned works, presented alongside my first creation for JV2. Since the course was founded ten years ago, we've worked hard to find financial support for students who have faced a financial barrier, and we are grateful for our partners' generous support to achieve this and contribute to our mission of nurturing and developing young talent."

Michael Hill, OBE, Cabinet Member for Community and Regulatory Services at Kent County Council says

'As we move further towards the opening of JVCs exciting new state of the art building in Ashford, Kent County Council is delighted to make a commitment to the development of both a student and a choreographer within the JV2 programme through these bursaries and we look forward to following their development journey with the company.'

Centre Manager, Peter Corr from McArthurGlen says :

"We have a long-standing relationship with Jasmin Vardimon Company and the bursary is something we are immensely proud to support. We look forward to seeing the talented students and how they develop further"

Stage Electrics: Business Development Manager - Technical, Saul Eagles says:

"We are delighted to support JV2 and the nurturing of young people in this exciting industry. It is a privilege to be involved with the Jasmin Vardimon Company, and we look forward to our continued relationship into the future."

xx from WW Martin says:

"We are delighted to offer the bursary for a young talent to realise their full potential under the encouragement and guidance of Jasmin Vardimon. We particularly want the bursary to go to a student from East Kent who has financial barriers preventing them from embarking on the Professional Diploma JV2 course. As a business we are committed to assisting young people achieve their goals in whatever role they choose and firmly believe that by providing the bursary, it will enable a student to maximise their full potential. We are extremely excited at the prospect of following the student's progress over the next two years."

JV2 2022 Tour

Thu 21 April Wolverhampton - Arena Theatre https://www.wlv.ac.uk

Fri 29 April Canterbury - Gulbenkian Theatre https://thegulbenkian.co.uk

Sat 7 - Sun 8 May London - Sadlers Wells Theatre https://www.sadlerswells.com