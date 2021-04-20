Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Buffer Festival Announces Expansion To London, England

Joining the festival across the pond will be esteemed digital filmmakers TomSka, Elle Mills, dodie, Taz Alam, Tom Scott, and more.

Apr. 20, 2021  

Buffer Festival has announced their expansion to London, England and new partnership with the influential, live event organization LifeStyle Edge. Known for its exclusive world premieres from today's acclaimed digital creators, the first-ever Buffer Festival London is set to take place between October 29-31, 2021 at the Odeon Leicester Square.

Joining the festival across the pond will be esteemed digital filmmakers TomSka, Elle Mills, dodie, Taz Alam, Tom Scott, Molly Burke, Espen Johnson, Julie Nolke, Julia Nunes, Myles Wheeler, Tre Melvin, Sammy Paul, Josh Pieters, Archie Manners, Jack Howard, Dean Dobbs, and Will McDaniel, with many more to be announced. Taking place in the heart of London, the premiere event will feature both live and virtual elements including world premiere screenings, an educational series, gala, and their popular, fan-driven red carpet meetups.

"We could not be more excited to be bringing Buffer Festival to London," said Buffer Festival CEO Scott Benzie. "Creators from the UK have always been part of the bedrock of Buffer programming, in a strange way it's a kind of homecoming for the Festival."

Buffer Festival London will be from October 29-31, 2021 at Leicester Square Odeon. A limited number of full festival tickets will go on sale May 6th, 2021 through the website bufferfestival.com/london. Buffer Festival and LifeStyle Edge and Odeon Leicester Square will be following COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.


