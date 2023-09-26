British Youth Music Theatre Celebrates 20 Years by Auditioning in 20 Cities in 2024

To celebrate their twentieth anniversary, British Youth Music Theatre, will be holding auditions in a record breaking twenty cities across the UK, including two places they have never held auditions before – Bolton and Doncaster. The UK’s leading new musical theatre company for young people aged 11 to 21 is searching for the next generation of musical theatre performers, musicians and makers to take to the stage in their 2024 season.

Held over four consecutive weekends 27 January – 18 February 2024, the audition schedule is:

27/01/2024 - Dublin, London, Manchester

28/01/2024 - Belfast, Ipswich, Bolton

03/02/2024 - Aberdeen, London, Leicester

04/02/2024 - Glasgow, Oxford, Doncaster

10/02/2024 - Newcastle, Bristol, London

11/02/2024 - Leeds, Birmingham, Luton

17/02/2024 - Wrexham, Plymouth

18/02/2024 - Liverpool, Southampton

In addition, online auditions will be available from 4 – 25 November 2023, for those unable to attend in person dates.

Chief Executive & Creative Director Emily Gray says “Our auditions are playful workshop sessions, where we get to know a new group of young people through singing and moving together and exploring new ideas for musical theatre. We are excited by the enthusiasm and curiosity that young people share with us and how they approach collaborating with a group to create scenes and songs that no one has seen before. BYMT is a kind company, where everyone is welcome and we are especially looking forward to visiting new cities and inviting young people to be part of our 20th season of shows, projects and camps!”

BYMT are committed to doing everything they can to make projects more inclusive and accessible. The BYMT Bursary Scheme is available for anyone to apply, is means tested based on household income and can support in the payment of up to 90% of our course fees for productions. In partnership with the Discover Music Theatre workshops in schools and other organisations, they also offer majority-funded places for week-long Camps, alongside audition discounts for young people who receive Free School Meals / Pupil Premium and free auditions for selected schools and youth groups. Get in touch with the office or visit the BYMT website to find out more.

Apply to audition via https://britishyouthmusictheatre.org/take-part/auditions

Auditions are £45 – with various bursaries for courses and supported audition options for those who need them. Please get in touch to find out more

No previous experience necessary