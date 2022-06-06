Bristol Old Vic Theatre School Heads Home For Summer

Bristol Old Vic Theatre School - one of the UK's leading drama conservatoires - is preparing to go back to its roots this summer and take over Bristol Old Vic's Theatre and Weston Studio with a powerful season of work, 75 years after the School's first graduating cohort took to the stage.



The School, which was opened by Sir Laurence Olivier in 1946, once occupied a single room behind Bristol Old Vic's stage door. Nowadays, BOVTS operates out of three sites around the city, but continues to enjoy a longstanding collaboration with the iconic theatre.



Artistic Director Tom Morris commented: "Over the last 12 years at Bristol Old Vic, we've seized a series of opportunities to work with the school; from the definitive generation gap King Lear with Tim West, BOVTS alumni Stephanie Cole, David Hargreaves and the entire graduating year of 2016, to the New Plays in Rep season which has unveiled a field of astonishing talent."



The summer performances have long been regarded as a platform for the graduating acting cohort to launch their professional careers - with the likes of Sir Daniel Day-Lewis, Patrick Stewart, Naomie Harris and Olivia Colman all having showcased their talents at Bristol Old Vic - as well as providing an opportunity for the drama school to embrace new works from up-and-coming writers.



This year's programme comprises of the premiere of a new folk musical, Catastrophe Bay by writer-composer duo Buchan and Barne; an adaptation of Shakespeare's Henry VI plays Henry VI: Days of Rebellion, inspired by political thrillers, House of Cards and Succession, as well as the current political landscape; and Loam, a utopian eco-comedy written by South West creative Bea Roberts.



Previous highlights in the graduate season have include the 2010 workshop performances of Brook Tate's family musical Mr Maglump and Ross Willis' life-affirming Wonder Boy - which recently had its world premiere at Bristol Old Vic, directed by Sally Cookson.

Catastrophe Bay

A new musical by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan; directed by Derek Bond.



Deep in the wilds of Cornwall lies the tiny fishing village of Newfrock. The inhabitants are a curious and mischievous gaggle of misfits - a smuggling schoolmistress, the sinful priest, reprobate orphans and singing fishermen - who, despite their differences, abide by a strange patchwork of rituals and beliefs in order to protect the village's secrets.



When newcomer Murdo Moxy - freelance crook and con-artist - enters their midst with his roguish daughter in tow, it sets off a series of events for the townsfolk to grapple with. Inspired by a vast language of British and European folk songs, Catastrophe Bay is as rich and hearty as a night in a candlelit tavern, whilst storms rage outside.



Playing from Sat 18 June to Sat 2 July on the main stage. Tickets from £10. More information here.

Henry VI: Days of Rebellion

Adapted from Shakespeare's Henry VI Parts 1, 2 and 3; directed by Gemma Fairlie.



Henry VI was forced to take over the English Rose Corporation as a baby. As the son of England's greatest leader, Henry V, he has been bred for this; but his heart just simply isn't in it. A fact well known to the ambitious men and women who surround him.



Tensions in the company quickly descend into infighting, backstabbing and cold-blooded murder as this huge corporation descends into chaos and society quickly follows. This whirlwind thriller of greed, ego and big business is a bold new adaptation of Henry VI part 1, 2 and 3 inspired by modern tragedies; Succession and House of Cards, and our current political landscape.



Playing from Thurs 23 June to Sat 25 June in the Weston Studio. Tickets from £8. More information here.

Loam

Written by Bea Roberts; directed by Marcus Romer.



A dirty, expensive city; present day (ish). A peculiar pandemic is blossoming. NHS helplines are jammed with queries from the public about plants growing inside and outside of their bodies. Politicians are avoiding the bigger questions, vigilantes are fighting back at nature and a professor is in cahoots with a woodlouse. Singing plants, menacing tree-kickers, armpit moss and useless executives collide in Bea Roberts' timely, utopian eco-comedy.



Playing from Fri 24 June to Sat 2 July at Bristol Old Vic Theatre. Tickets from £10. More information here.