Bristol Old Vic Readies King Street for Theatre's Reopening

Bristol Old Vic's scenic artists and stage carpenters have put their skills to good use this month. They have been busy creating 17 'beach hut' style cabins to welcome the public back to King Street next week - inspired by the bright houses of Totterdown and decorated with a touch of theatrical magic!

Each hut can shelter a group of six , creating a socially distanced haven outside the historic venue for those who have been eagerly waiting to grab a drink with friends in town.

Each cabin is themed around a production from the theatre's 255-year history; from Peter O'Toole 's iconic Hamlet of the 1950s, right up to the theatre's recent West End hit productions Touching the Void and The Grinning Man. Memorabilia was sourced thanks to the theatre's extensive archive held at Bristol University's Theatre Collection, giving a small insight into the theatre's extraordinary survival story and connection to the city.

The theatre bar will be providing a selection of craft beers from Left Handed Giant, local ciders, coffee, tea, snacks and more from its Bar & Café menu. Plus pies, sides and snacks from Bristol's favourite, Pieminister pies, can be delivered straight to your table! Opening times are 12noon-11pm (Tue to Sat) and 12noon - 6pm (on Sun).

To keep the public as safe as possible, food and drink is ordered via an app and table service is provided, while entry to the theatre is limited to toilet access only.

In accordance with current Government guidelines, our cabins can accommodate groups of six people and operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Arrive early to avoid disappointment!

These first small steps allow Bristol Old Vic to begin its road to recovery, with May 17 the current official date for indoor performances to begin across the country. At that time the theatre will be launching an exciting new dining offer, as restrictions allow.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Director or Productions and Operations Dave Harraway said: "After a long and cold winter, we're ready to throw open the doors to our summer cabins here at Bristol Old Vic . King St is world renowned for its welcome and atmosphere and we are delighted to open this new addition to the brilliant offers available around us. We very much look forward to seeing you soon!"

Bristol Old Vic 's digital season of online theatre runs throughout the spring. A selection of productions created by incredible artists, that you can watch anywhere. Full details of Bristol Old Vic at Home can be found at www.bristololdvic.org.uk/at-home

Opening Times:

12 Noon-11pm (Tue-Sat); 12noon- 6pm (Sun)

The King Street Cabins will open to the public from Tue 13 Apr.

(soft opening on Mon 12 Apr)