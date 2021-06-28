Brighton Fringe Extends Programme Until 11 July

The core programme of Brighton Fringe may have come to a close on Sunday 27th June but there's still plenty to enjoy as the extended programme continues in person and online. With shows programmed until Sunday 11th July at venues including The Warren, Brighton Spiegeltent, The Electric Arcade and Artista CafÃ© & Gallery as well as exhibitions at Jubilee Square, SEAS, Friends Meeting House and Phoenix Arts Space, there is an unmissable selection of comedy, theatre, drag and cabaret for those heading to the seaside. There's also an abundance of livestreamed and on-demand shows to enjoy online for those unable to make the trip.

Coming to The Warren will be Luisa Omielan as she works up her new show God is a Woman to figure out the meaning of life, why bad stuff happens to good people and how, collectively, do we try to heal - with dick jokes. Fresh off the release of his Netflix special Unlearning, Loyiso Gola will be bringing his show Pop Culture to Brighton Fringe. And after a year 'off' Tom Ward is back, fresh, loaded and ready for the world with his new show Return of the Love Machine. His favourite stuff is here including love, the 90s, living in a house. But this time he's looking at big stuff too like the planet, mental health and gender - maybe he's growing up? And if that wasn't enough, Shit-faced Shakespeare are heading to the Fringe with their hour-long Much Ado About Nothing and are ready to see who the drunken cast member will be next!

At Brighton Spiegeltent will be cult cabaret sensations Bourgeois & Maurice, ready to take audiences on a hilarious, heartfelt and highly inappropriate musical journey into the strangest reaches of their minds. The ultimate drag tribute to the best girl band of this millennium, Gals Aloud have a show packed full of the biggest hits from their classic solo singles and hilarious TV appearances - everything you ever wanted. The Brighton Big Drag Pageant Revue will bring on stage the top ten contestants of the 2021 competition for their best, their weirdest, and their outright obscene drag for one last night of debauchery and high, very very very high, art.

Those attending Brighton Fringe virtually aren't going to want to miss the OffFest Award-nominated Jerk, a funny, filthy and relatable story about addiction and shame. King Jamsheed's Lonely Piano is melodic neo-classical solo work and is set to be a wild ride though a soaring imagination. In the early 90s, Australian comedian Tania Lacy was so famous she couldn't walk down the street without being mobbed. Dubbed the 'enfant terrible' of Aussie TV, she soon became 'enfant unemployable' for being too mouthy. She might have been too naughty for the nineties but that was then, this is now and she's ready to Catch A Falling Star.

Brighton Fringe CEO Julian Caddy comments, Brighton Fringe is different this year and we'd like to thank everyone who has come to enjoy what is on offer, despite the challenges that we are all facing. The core dates of the festival came to an end on 27th June however, there is still much more of Brighton Fringe left to celebrate! A handful of venues are running extended seasons until 11th July, plus many of our digital events will be available until then too. Restrictions remain for everyone's safety, so please follow the guidelines set out on our website and at the venues.

Brighton Fringe embraces every art form and artist in its exciting and unusual programme. The open-access arts festival prides itself on welcoming established and emerging artists, supporting those taking their first steps with a variety of bursaries. It offers much-loved returning acts alongside exciting newcomers with comedy, theatre, circus, exhibitions, magic, dance, children's shows and much, much more. Check out the full programme to see the entire amazing line-up!



The full programme and tickets for all shows are available at www.brightonfringe.org, 01273 91 72 72 or download the app from Google Play or the Apple Store. Prices vary and many are free.