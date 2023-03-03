Bridget Christie Announces Autumn 2023 Tour
The comedian returns with her show Who Am I? touring from September
The Edinburgh Comedy Award, Rose d'Or and South Bank Sky Arts Award winner will be taking her highly acclaimed show Who Am I? on tour this Autumn.
Bridget Christie is hot, but not in a good way. She leaks blood, sweats, and thinks that 'Chris Rock' is the same person as 'The Rock'. She cannot ride the motorbike she bought to combat her mid-life crisis because of early osteoarthritis in her hips and RSI in her wrist, and she wonders why there are so many films, made by men, about young women discovering their sexuality - but none about middle-aged women forgetting theirs. It's a menopause laugh-a-minute with a confused, furious, sweaty lady who is annoyed by everything.
Who Am I? is Bridget's 13th show. Previous shows include A Bic For Her - which won the Foster's Award for Best Show at the 2013 Edinburgh Festival, a South Bank Sky Arts Award, and became the best-selling show at the Soho Theatre ever. Her Brexit-themed show, Because You Demanded It, was named as The Guardian's No 1 Comedy of the Year in 2016 and won the Chortle Award for Best Show (her second Best Show Chortle Award). Other nominations and awards include a British Comedy Award for Best Female Comic, a Rose d'Or, BBC Audio Drama Award, and five Chortle Awards.
In 2016, Bridget recorded her debut stand-up special - Stand Up For Her (Live from Hoxton Hall) - released direct to Netflix in 2017, making her the first British female stand-up on the streaming service. In 2019 she became the 14th curator of Radio 4's The Museum of Curiosity, and headlined the Leeds and Reading festivals. She is back headlining Deer Shed Festivals and Latitude this Summer.
Her BBC Radio 4 series Bridget Christie Minds the Gap won Best Radio Series at the 2014 Chortle Awards, Best Radio Comedy at the 2014 Rose d'Or awards, and another Chortle Award - for best radio programme - in 2015. Her third series, Utopia, was a finalist in the BBC Audio Drama Awards 2018, with Radio Times calling it "the funniest show on the radio in years". Her fourth series Mortal won the BBC Audio Drama Award 2022 and was hugely critically acclaimed. Harry Hill declared it to be the "funniest, most original thing I've heard on the radio for a long time", and Jon Ronson says: "Bridget Christie is just so exceptionally funny and inventive. Mortal beautifully reflects these strange days of people spending too much time at home talking to themselves. Bridget is just so constantly unique!"
Her book, A Book for Her, also received universal critical acclaim and was nominated for a Chortle Award.
TV-wise, Bridget recently won a legion of new fans following her appearances in Taskmaster series 13 and as Annie in Ghosts. She has also starred in a number of other shows, including: QI, Cardinal Burns, Harry Hill's Alien Fun Capsule, Anna and Katy, Have I Got News for You, Room 101 and Kevin Eldon's show It's Kevin.
Bridget will be leading an all-star cast in her brand new Channel 4 comedy drama The Change, which she also created, wrote and executive produced. Produced by BAFTA award winning production company Expectation Entertainment it will be broadcast this Summer.
Tour Dates
September:
Thursday 7 Maidstone, Hazlitt
Friday 8 Oxford, Playhouse
Saturday 9 Brighton, Dome
Sunday 10 Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
Wednesday 13 Launceston, Town Hall
Thursday 14 Plymouth, Quad Theatre
Friday 15 Torquay, Babbacombe Theatre
Saturday 16 Exeter, Corn Exchange
Wednesday 20 Cardiff, Sherman Theatre
Thursday 21 Worcester, Huntingdon Hall
Friday 22 Isle Of Wight, Medina Theatre
Saturday 23 Reading, Concert Hall
Sunday 24 Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal
Thursday 28 Bangor, Pontio
Friday 29 Aberystwyth, Comedy Festival, (Commodore Theatre)
Saturday 30 Stratford, Play House
October:
Sunday 1 Birmingham, Old Rep
Thursday 5 Durham, Gala Durham
Friday 6 Lancaster, Grand
Saturday 7 Harrogate, Theatre
Sunday 8 Leicester, The Y Theatre
Wednesday 11 Canterbury, Gulbenkian
Thursday 12 Horsham, Capitol
Friday 13 Norwich, Playhouse
Saturday 14 Norwich, Playhouse
Wednesday 18 Chelmsford, Theatre
Thursday 19 Nottingham, Playhouse
Friday 21 Leeds, City Varieties
Sunday 22 Guildford, Yvonne Arnaud
November:
Wednesday 1 Crewe, Lyceum
Thursday 2 Sheffield, Crucible
Friday 3 Belfast, The MAC
Saturday 4 Belfast, The MAC
Sunday 5 Dublin, Liberty Hall
Monday 6 Southend, Palace Theatre
Wednesday 8 Newbury, Corn Exchange
Thursday 9 Tunbridge Wells, Trinity Theatre
Friday 10 Royal Leamington Spa Centre
Saturday 11 Hull Truck Theatre
Sunday 12 Lincoln, Performing Arts Centre
Wednesday 15 Newcastle, Northern Stage
Thursday 16 Chorley, Theatre
Friday 17 Chorley, Theatre
Saturday 18 Liverpool, Playhouse
Sunday 19 Salford Quays, The Lowry
Wednesday 22 High Wycombe, Old Town Hall
Thursday 23 Scarborough, Stephen Joseph Theatre
Friday 24 Stamford, Corn Exchange
Saturday 25 Farnham, Maltings
Sunday 26 York, Grand Opera House
Wednesday 29 Glasgow, Theatre Royal
Thursday 30 Ulverston, Coro
December:
Wednesday 6 Bury St Edmunds, The Apex
Thursday 7 Worthing, Connaught Theatre
Saturday 9 Watford, Palace Theatre