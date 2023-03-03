Bridget Christie Announces Autumn 2023 Tour

The Edinburgh Comedy Award, Rose d'Or and South Bank Sky Arts Award winner will be taking her highly acclaimed show Who Am I? on tour this Autumn.

Bridget Christie is hot, but not in a good way. She leaks blood, sweats, and thinks that 'Chris Rock' is the same person as 'The Rock'. She cannot ride the motorbike she bought to combat her mid-life crisis because of early osteoarthritis in her hips and RSI in her wrist, and she wonders why there are so many films, made by men, about young women discovering their sexuality - but none about middle-aged women forgetting theirs. It's a menopause laugh-a-minute with a confused, furious, sweaty lady who is annoyed by everything.

Who Am I? is Bridget's 13th show. Previous shows include A Bic For Her - which won the Foster's Award for Best Show at the 2013 Edinburgh Festival, a South Bank Sky Arts Award, and became the best-selling show at the Soho Theatre ever. Her Brexit-themed show, Because You Demanded It, was named as The Guardian's No 1 Comedy of the Year in 2016 and won the Chortle Award for Best Show (her second Best Show Chortle Award). Other nominations and awards include a British Comedy Award for Best Female Comic, a Rose d'Or, BBC Audio Drama Award, and five Chortle Awards.

In 2016, Bridget recorded her debut stand-up special - Stand Up For Her (Live from Hoxton Hall) - released direct to Netflix in 2017, making her the first British female stand-up on the streaming service. In 2019 she became the 14th curator of Radio 4's The Museum of Curiosity, and headlined the Leeds and Reading festivals. She is back headlining Deer Shed Festivals and Latitude this Summer.

Her BBC Radio 4 series Bridget Christie Minds the Gap won Best Radio Series at the 2014 Chortle Awards, Best Radio Comedy at the 2014 Rose d'Or awards, and another Chortle Award - for best radio programme - in 2015. Her third series, Utopia, was a finalist in the BBC Audio Drama Awards 2018, with Radio Times calling it "the funniest show on the radio in years". Her fourth series Mortal won the BBC Audio Drama Award 2022 and was hugely critically acclaimed. Harry Hill declared it to be the "funniest, most original thing I've heard on the radio for a long time", and Jon Ronson says: "Bridget Christie is just so exceptionally funny and inventive. Mortal beautifully reflects these strange days of people spending too much time at home talking to themselves. Bridget is just so constantly unique!"

Her book, A Book for Her, also received universal critical acclaim and was nominated for a Chortle Award.

TV-wise, Bridget recently won a legion of new fans following her appearances in Taskmaster series 13 and as Annie in Ghosts. She has also starred in a number of other shows, including: QI, Cardinal Burns, Harry Hill's Alien Fun Capsule, Anna and Katy, Have I Got News for You, Room 101 and Kevin Eldon's show It's Kevin.

Bridget will be leading an all-star cast in her brand new Channel 4 comedy drama The Change, which she also created, wrote and executive produced. Produced by BAFTA award winning production company Expectation Entertainment it will be broadcast this Summer.

Tour Dates

September:

Thursday 7 Maidstone, Hazlitt

Friday 8 Oxford, Playhouse

Saturday 9 Brighton, Dome

Sunday 10 Swindon, Wyvern Theatre

Wednesday 13 Launceston, Town Hall

Thursday 14 Plymouth, Quad Theatre

Friday 15 Torquay, Babbacombe Theatre

Saturday 16 Exeter, Corn Exchange

Wednesday 20 Cardiff, Sherman Theatre

Thursday 21 Worcester, Huntingdon Hall

Friday 22 Isle Of Wight, Medina Theatre

Saturday 23 Reading, Concert Hall

Sunday 24 Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal

Thursday 28 Bangor, Pontio

Friday 29 Aberystwyth, Comedy Festival, (Commodore Theatre)

Saturday 30 Stratford, Play House

October:

Sunday 1 Birmingham, Old Rep

Thursday 5 Durham, Gala Durham

Friday 6 Lancaster, Grand

Saturday 7 Harrogate, Theatre

Sunday 8 Leicester, The Y Theatre

Wednesday 11 Canterbury, Gulbenkian

Thursday 12 Horsham, Capitol

Friday 13 Norwich, Playhouse

Saturday 14 Norwich, Playhouse

Wednesday 18 Chelmsford, Theatre

Thursday 19 Nottingham, Playhouse

Friday 21 Leeds, City Varieties

Sunday 22 Guildford, Yvonne Arnaud

November:

Wednesday 1 Crewe, Lyceum

Thursday 2 Sheffield, Crucible

Friday 3 Belfast, The MAC

Saturday 4 Belfast, The MAC

Sunday 5 Dublin, Liberty Hall

Monday 6 Southend, Palace Theatre

Wednesday 8 Newbury, Corn Exchange

Thursday 9 Tunbridge Wells, Trinity Theatre

Friday 10 Royal Leamington Spa Centre

Saturday 11 Hull Truck Theatre

Sunday 12 Lincoln, Performing Arts Centre

Wednesday 15 Newcastle, Northern Stage

Thursday 16 Chorley, Theatre

Friday 17 Chorley, Theatre

Saturday 18 Liverpool, Playhouse

Sunday 19 Salford Quays, The Lowry

Wednesday 22 High Wycombe, Old Town Hall

Thursday 23 Scarborough, Stephen Joseph Theatre

Friday 24 Stamford, Corn Exchange

Saturday 25 Farnham, Maltings

Sunday 26 York, Grand Opera House

Wednesday 29 Glasgow, Theatre Royal

Thursday 30 Ulverston, Coro

December:

Wednesday 6 Bury St Edmunds, The Apex

Thursday 7 Worthing, Connaught Theatre

Saturday 9 Watford, Palace Theatre