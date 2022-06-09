Bollywood Musical BOMBAY SUPERSTAR Will Embark on UK Tour

Award-winning Phizzical Productions are inviting audiences to hit the dancefloor with the world premiere of Bombay Superstar, a dazzling new Bollywood musical set in the sizzling disco era of the 1970s. This is a glamourous and scandalous story in the heart of the biggest film industry in the world - Bollywood. Bombay Superstar will mark the 50th production from the powerhouse team at Phizzical Productions and is co-produced with Belgrade Theatre Coventry and the New Wolsey Theatre.

Blurring the lines between reel and real-life events, this catchy retro musical is a passionate tale of a star-crossed romance between a fiery rising star and her married co-star which thrills and scandalises their star-struck fans.

Bombay Superstar is written and directed by the master of authentic Bollywood-inspired work Sâmir Bhamra (Bring on the Bollywood; Precious Bazaar), who is also the Artistic Director of Phizzical Productions. He comments, As a child from the VHS and Walkman generation living in Kenya, Bollywood films were more than a source of entertainment. The stories instilled a belief system, and the actors were our role models. These dynamic, melodramatic, and extravagant films were a ticket to dream and to unite South Asians globally. Growing up as a migrant in a working-class family in the UK, these films continued to be a compass, giving people hope to build their aspirations during unjust times. It has taken over 15 years to realise this dream production about the larger-than-life stories from the flamboyant Indian film industry and to have the courage and the belief that it can be presented on stage in a cinematic style. We are adorning it with iconic Bollywood hits from the 70s and 80s when a fusion of orchestral Indian music and international sounds created youthful upbeat rhythms. Infused with nostalgia, Bombay Superstar is a tribute to the grandeur, costumes, choreography, and scandalous secrets of Hindi movies for everyone to enjoy.

Bombay Superstar will open in October amidst the global celebrations of the Diwali Festival of Light at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry and then visit Hall for Cornwall, The New Wolsey Theatre, The Lowry and MAST Mayflower Studios. With live music and exhilarating dancing, the production will bring the life of Bollywood to the stage, reinventing and platforming spectacular stories from Asian culture.

Bhamra adds, The romantic tragedy between up-and-coming starlet Laila and the superstar Sikandar is fraught with obstacles. The audience will simultaneously be immersed in the passion between the unlikely couple between the melodious pop and disco music such as Dekha Ek Khwab and Disco Deewane, played live by our talented musicians. Packed with entertainment equivalent to a Bollywood film, it's the perfect evening out for the family. I sincerely hope everyone enjoys it as much as we have, while creating the show.

Bombay Superstar is delivered in English and sung in Hindi with subtitles throughout the show to allow accessibility for audiences throughout the country.

Phizzical Productions was founded in 2003 and has delighted, inspired, and nurtured people of all ages and backgrounds. As the company approaches its 20th anniversary year the investment in the rebrand and a new website marks an incredible moment as Phizzical Productions continues its mission to tell tomorrow's stories today and distinguishes itself even more as a leading voice within the arts industry. Phizzical Productions are masters in producing world class entertainment bringing bold and adventurous South Asian arts and cultural experiences to audiences across the country. They are committed to challenging the status quo and promoting equality to bring new perspectives to stories that entertain and engage.

Tickets are available from the theatre websites with full details on https://www.phizzical.com/show/bombay-superstar/

Tour Dates

15th October - 22nd October Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

Belgrade Square, Corporation Street, Coventry CV1 1GS

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/

28th October - 29th October Hall for Cornwall

Back Quay, Truro, TR1 2LL

https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/

1st November - 5th November The New Wolsey Theatre

Civic Drive, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2AS

https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/



8th November - 12th November The Lowry

Pier 8, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ

https://thelowry.com/

15th November- 19th November MAST Mayflower Studios

142, 144 Above Bar Street, Southampton SO14 7DU

https://www.mayflowerstudios.org.uk/