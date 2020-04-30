Bitter Pill Theatre's STUFF Starring Sophie Thompson to be Released on Podcasting Platforms

Stuff, starring Sophie Thompson, will be released across all podcasting platforms on Monday 4th May 2020 (estimated length: 5 minutes)

When a woman's bath falls through the floor into the flat below, she meets her downstairs neighbour for the very first time.

This unforeseen meeting raises plenty of questions. Why is the bath full of tabloids and celebrity magazines? Where are all of the downstairs neighbour's belongings? Is it possible to have too much stuff? Is it possible to have too little?

Stuff is a witty and surreal reminder that we never know what the insides of other people's homes look like and asks how far we might go for some space.

Bitter Pill are trying to produce new writing until theatres in the UK reopen. Through The Painkiller Project, they are open for submissions once a fortnight and are producing the winning play each fortnight as a podcast available as The Painkiller Podcast on all podcast platforms. They plan to stage highlights from the project in front of an audience at a point after this becomes a possibility.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You