Birmingham Weekender to Return This Summer With Over 100 Free Events

Birmingham Weekender returns this summer with over 100 free events to enjoy at Bullring & Grand Central, the New Street Station concourse, Birmingham Markets and 1000 Trades Square. Between Saturday 27th - Sunday 28th August 2022, visitors and residents will be able to enjoy an eclectic programme of events with a mixture of dance, film, music, installations and performances throughout the city centre.

The cultural festival, produced by Birmingham Hippodrome, in partnership with Bullring & Grand Central and supported by Without Walls, features many of the best artists from Birmingham and the West Midlands, alongside exciting International Artists and installations.

Highlights include Brum's Big Splash - a 60 metre slip and slide which will be installed on Central Street. Tickets are free but limited, with the first release live today (Thu 11 Aug) and a second tickets release to be announced soon. Slip and sliders will also be in with a chance of winning Bullring & Grand Central gift cards for turning up in the most stylish and outrageous fancy dress. Brum's Big Splash is open to all aged 12+ and is inspired by Luke Jerram's Park and Slide, which was installed in Bristol in 2014.

Another huge highlight will be the Dutch installation de Relaxerette, a large-scale structure where audience members can listen to music, poetry and stories in hammocks which are gently lifted from the ground in a truly relaxing experience.

Other performers and events include Birmingham Hippodrome Associates Sonia Sabri Company who will present dance piece Mughal Miniatures Scene 1: The Awakening; Italy's Stalker Teatro who will bring Steli, a lively interactive event where participants can create and then enjoy a huge structure made of sticks; the premiere of D-Sign Dance's project, Critical Vibrations, choreographed by Deaf Men Dancing's Mark Smith, working with participants who are D/deaf or hard of hearing to explore the question "what do you feel when you hear music?"; and a music stage curated by Hippodrome Young Advocates and Girl Grind featuring twenty artists across all musical genres during the course of the weekend. The festival will be hosted by Birmingham presenter Melzy J

Danielle Bozward, Marketing Manager at Bullring & Grand Central, commented: "We're so excited to be hosting Birmingham Weekender at Bullring & Grand Central this August delivered through our partnership with Birmingham Hippodrome. Last year's festival had a brilliant response from visitors and we think this year's programme is even bigger and better!

Graham Callister, Director of Festivals at Birmingham Hippodrome, added: "'On the back of a truly incredible Commonwealth Games, we are delighted to continue the party at the Bullring as we welcome some fantastic International Artists to perform alongside emerging and established creative talents from across Birmingham and the West Midlands. And with our giant water slide we're keen that Birmingham Weekender makes an even bigger splash in 2022!'

To book tickets for Brum's Big Splash and to view full details of the Birmingham Weekender programme, visit https://www.bullring.co.uk/events/birmingham-weekender. Some timings may be subject to change.