Birmingham Weekender Returns This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Birmingham Weekender will return this summer, Friday 23 – Monday 26 August, with free performances, installations, pop up experiences and new commissions from a host of regional, national and international companies.

Produced by Birmingham Hippodrome in partnership with Bullring and Grand Central, Birmingham Weekender will spread across the whole city on streets, in squares and shopping centres and in the sky above the city.

Highlights include Unity from UK based Gorilla Circus, expect a large-scale spectacular in the skies including hair hanging artists, dance trapeze and high wire walks on Sat 24, Sun 25 and Mon 26 August; head to the Selfie Studio inside Bullring each day and put yourself in the picture with a new commission from Birmingham creatives Pickle Illustration; following the sell-out success of Lumini in 2023, Architects of Air are back and bigger for 2024: Luminarium is a large scale, inflatable installation which uses the beauty of light and colour to amaze and will take up residence in Victoria Square for the whole weekend; and an epic festival finale on Mon 26 August will include Island of Foam by Stephanie Luning from Germany will see multicoloured foam fill St Martins Square creating an island of colour as well as CBSO taking over the lower mall in the Bullring for an orchestral performance.

Jon Gilchrist Artistic Director and Chief Executive at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “Birmingham Weekender is a joyous celebration; I know from experience that Weekender provides magical memories that last a lifetime. This year expect jaw-dropping aerial performances, a larger-than-life walkthrough inflatable, multicoloured foam – that's right foam – and pop-up performances across the city. We will celebrate the city's rich culture, shine a spotlight on our own region's talent and welcome artists from across the UK and further afield and in the process create some ‘goosebumps' moments for everyone who joins us.”

Danielle Bozward, Bullring & Grand Central said: “Birmingham Weekender promises to be bigger and even better this year taking over more of the Bullring indoors, outdoors and even above Bullring. We are delighted to work in partnership with Birmingham Hippodrome to bring what is regular fixture to the city's calendar to spectacular and colourful life.”

Birmingham Weekender 2024 is free to attend and runs from Friday 23 August to Monday 26 August. The full programme will be published later this month.

Birmingham Weekender 2024 is produced by Birmingham Hippodrome in partnership with Bullring & Grand Central with funding through HM Government's and West Midlands Combined Authority's Commonwealth Games Legacy Fund and Arts Council England.

Comments