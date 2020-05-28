Birmingham Stage Company And Coalition Agency Announce HORRIBLE HISTORIES: BARMY BRITAIN

Birmingham Stage Company today announce its production of Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain will be part of the Car Park Party, the UK's Only LIVE touring event, with two daytime shows at Powderham Castle, Devon on Saturday 4th July.

Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain features Queen Boudicca, King Henry VIII, Guy Fawkes, Dick Turpin, Queen Victoria and a special guest appearance by King Richard III, who in 1485 famously bought a long-stay ticket for a car park in Leicester.

Neal Foster, Actor/Manager of the Birmingham Stage Company said today, "We're delighted to be taking part in this exciting, innovative and crazy venture. We've played the West End, Broadway and the Sydney Opera House so its brilliant to be able to bring our West End hit Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain back to a stage, albeit an unusual one - I'm sure we'll never forget playing a car park at Powderham Castle. We're excited to see what it will be like playing to an audience of cars, so let's get those windscreen wipers waving and emergency lights flashing. Britain has never been so barmy and Horrible Histories is revving up!"

Guy Robinson, CEO of Coalition Agency, commented, "We've been fans of the Horrible Histories Live on Stage for a very long time and are thrilled to be working with Birmingham Stage Company on this unique tour. Whether you arrive in a Rolls Royce or an old banger, you'll be in the fast lane for fun without moving an inch!"

Charlie Courtenay, The Earl Of Devon, commented, "As a family, we have long loved Horrible Histories and the way they bring the past so vividly (and horribly) to life. Given Powderham's strong links to over 2000 years of Devon history, the Horrible Histories stage show is a perfect fit. To host it this year during the Car Park Party, while we recover from such a historically significant pandemic, is particularly fitting. We're thrilled to champion both live theatre and rich historical storytelling this summer, and we are proud to do so in a manner that is safe, educational and enjoyable for all ages - albeit at times it may be a little horrible!"

Based on the best-selling books written by Terry Deary and published by Scholastic, first launched in 2005 with the world premieres of Terrible Tudors & Vile Victorians. Since then the Birmingham Stage Company has produced eighteen different Horrible shows, performing to over three million people in the UK, including the longest running children's show in West End history, with its record-breaking series Barmy Britain. Horrible Histories live on stage has also become a worldwide phenomenon, performing in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, New Zealand and Australia, where it performed in the Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House.

Terry Deary is the author of Horrible Histories which is the world's bestselling children's history book series. The series is illustrated by Martin Brown. There are over 80 Horrible Histories titles with sales over 30 million in 40 countries. Deary is also the author of over 300 fiction and non-fiction books for young people. 'A cultural phenomenon. The Horrible Histories series of books have been formative experiences for anyone born since the late 1980s' Daily Telegraph.

With nearly 40 years' experience in the business and as the premier name in comedy, The Comedy Store is renowned as a breeding ground for new talent and remains the place to see tomorrow's stars today. The likes of Eddie Izzard, John Bishop, Jimmy Carr, Rhod Gilbert and Sarah Millican, have all cut their comedy teeth with The Comedy Store. Car Park Comedy will showcase the brightest names in comedy today (many of whom you will recognise from shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock The Week & Have I Got News For You), with two shows per location with a lorry-load of laughs guaranteed, putting smiles on faces in every car.

The idea is simple: a brilliant live band play the greatest anthems of all time with giant screens projecting lyrics, reinventing the car sing-a-long so all the family can join in. The Massaoke Band bring the party wherever they play; they've had thousands singing along with them at shows including Glastonbury and Latitude Festivals, the Rugby World Cup and Fringe Festivals around the world, establishing The Massaoke Band as one of the most exhilarating live acts around.

CAR PARK PARTY will be visiting the below location this summer with more being added:

3rd-5th July - Powderham Castle, Kenton, Exeter, Devon EX6 8JQ

There will be limited tickets priced at £30 (+ £2.50 booking fee) per car. So strap in and secure your space for the drive-in event of the summer! Tickets & T&C's are available at carparkparty.com.

Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain is suitable for anyone aged 5 to 105 years. Please note 106 year olds may not like it.

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You