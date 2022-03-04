Birmingham Rep Reveals £2.87m New Look

Birmingham Rep have officially unveiled a £2.87m new look to their historic home on Birmingham's Centenary Square, 50 years on from the theatre first opening its doors.

Brand-new elements of the design include a fully accessible front entrance and terrace which connects directly to the popular city-centre square, the first time The Rep has been able to welcome visitors and audiences through the heart of the building.

Other features include beautiful new cafe, bar and restaurant spaces which complement the original striking RiBA award-winning 1971 building design and brand-new 10 foot signage that welcomes visitors from across the square.

Artistic Director of The Rep, Sean Foley said; "First founded in 1913 by Barry Jackson, Birmingham Rep is the longest-established of Britain's building-based theatre companies - it is simply one of Birmingham's crown jewels. Now, 50 years since The Rep moved to its iconic 'new' home on Centenary Square, we are thrilled once again to re-new the Company by re-modelling this beautiful building. The theatre will, for the first time, have a front door and the new bars and foyers will ensure we can give audiences and all of our visitors a great night out from the moment they first step into the building."

Executive Director of The Rep, Rachael Thomas added; "With thanks to Greater Birmingham & Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, and all our generous funders, we have been able to lay the foundations for a fantastic future at The Rep past our 50th anniversary on the square. We are now able to welcome visitors direct from the recently reimagined Centenary Square and ensure an accessible, high-quality theatre-going experience for all who visit Birmingham's only premiere producing theatre."

Anita Bhalla, Interim Chair, Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP) said: "The Rep is one of our city's iconic cultural venues and amongst many that will take centre stage as the region hosts the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games this summer. It's fantastic to see that The Rep's public spaces have been transformed to provide better accessibility and hospitality for people to enjoy. It's fabulous to see a new entrance onto the magnificent Centenary Square - an area that has also benefited from previous GBSLEP funding.

"Our £2 million investment into The Rep is part of our work to support our creative industries cluster and to drive forward inclusive economic growth. It's all made possible through our unique triple helix structure of bringing together local authorities, businesses and partners to make investment decisions that are underpinned by local knowledge and need."

Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street added; "It is wonderful to see the fantastic transformation of The Rep, which continues to be such an important institution and destination in our City. I hope countless new visitors and audiences will now come and enjoy everything this brilliant theatre has to offer."

The investment promises The Rep a resilient future with more means of self-sustainment by increasing vital income streams to support the various stands of its work that reaches both local and national audiences and communities.

The Rep cafe bar is open to the public throughout the day serving a selection of pastries, cakes, tea and coffees as well as sandwiches and savoury snacks. The Rep is currently producing the World Premiere of Coming to England, an adaptation of Floella Benjamin's book for children and families which opens on 31 Mar. Tickets for the full 2022 season at The Rep went on public sale today at birmingham-rep.co.uk.

The redevelopment of Birmingham Rep has been made possible thanks to funding from Greater Birmingham & Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, Garfield Weston Foundation, the Foyle Foundation, Backstage Trust, Birmingham City Council, Saintbury Trust and all funders, sponsors and donors of the Open House Appeal.

For more information and to see what's on at The Rep visit birmingham-rep.co.uk.