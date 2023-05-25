Birmingham Hippodrome Will Recruit New Chair

Glenn Howells will be stepping down in November.

Birmingham Hippodrome Will Recruit New Chair

Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre Trust (BHTT) has announced that its Chair, Glenn Howells will be stepping down in November. Glenn became a Trustee in 2012 and has been Chair since 2018.

As Chair, Glenn has overseen the Hippodrome significantly increase its reach with local communities, with the organisation’s programme of live performance, learning and participation and festivals, reaching up to one million people annually.

Glenn played a major role in steering the organisation through the Covid-19 pandemic, through ongoing closures, the securing of the crucial financial Cultural Recovery Fund and helping the Hippodrome to continue on a steady path to reopening following the significant impact that the global crisis has had on the arts and entertainment industry.

Glenn said: “As I reach the last six months of my term, I’m incredibly proud to look back at what the team has achieved since I joined in 2012. The Hippodrome has built on its rich heritage, seen significant growth and become a more diverse cultural organisation. Even during the toughest times in the theatre’s history, the Hippodrome still managed to reach over 850,000 people during the pandemic. Under Jon’s leadership, I know the Hippodrome will only continue to thrive and make major impact.”

Jon Gilchrist, Artistic Director and CEO of Birmingham Hippodrome said: “On behalf of the Hippodrome team and Board of Trustees I would like to say a huge thank you to Glenn for his dedication and leadership over the last 11 years as both a Trustee and Chair of the Board. Glenn’s expertise and unwavering support played a critical role in guiding the organisation through the many challenges of the pandemic, ensuring the Hippodrome came through it with solid foundations for the future.”

“Glenn’s deep knowledge of the cultural sector, diplomacy and consensus building has cemented the Hippodrome’s place in the city and set us up for a strong future. As we prepare to move forward with our ambitious five-year organisational plan, we look forward to meeting with candidates who will share our vision at the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Birmingham Hippodrome.”



