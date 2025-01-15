Birmingham Hippodrome Launches First Education Conference this March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birmingham Hippodrome’s first ever Education Conference for teachers, educators and artists across West-Midlands will take place on Monday 31 March.

The Hippodrome Education Conference will provide an opportunity for teachers and artists to engage with award-winning theatre companies enhancing skills and knowledge. The day will provide strategies and inspiration to take back to the rehearsal room or classroom.

The programme will include a keynote address, workshops and a Q&A session with professional theatre companies: The Paper Birds, Geese Theatre Company and Highly Sprung. Starting at 9am and finishing at 5pm, the day also provides opportunities to network and connect with the wider sector.

Recognised as UK leaders in devised verbatim theatre, The Paper Birds collect stories, spend time in communities and listen to personal experiences; their work provides a space to amplify the voices of everyday people, inspiring change through the theatre they create.

Geese Theatre Company use theatre and drama to enable choice, personal responsibility and change, amongst individuals. Their work in education is for staff working with young people who present as difficult to engage, using masks and how they are used as coping strategies and defence mechanisms.

Highly Sprung create inspiring performances and experiences using physical theatre, enabling better futures for children and young people. Their work with and for children and young people produces bold, spectacular performances and unforgettable experiences, in unexpected way, spaces and places.

Zaylie-Dawn Wilson, Head of Creative Partnerships said: “We are delighted to have programmed our first Education Conference at Birmingham Hippodrome. Built in partnership with teachers, educators and artists across the region, the conference aims to inspire and upskill the sector. The schedule will provide a unique opportunity to gain hands on experience from award-winning companies and industry-leading professionals to take back to your setting.

“The day will start with welcome refreshments, introductions and our keynote speaker. There will be a short break to reflect on the topic of conversation presented by our keynote speaker, leading on to the first workshop . There will then be an opportunity to network and reflect on the morning's activities over lunch in our Circle Restaurant. After lunch, there will be a further two workshops to take part in, before ending the day with a Q&A session with our companies.

“We expect the conference to be extremely popular and with limited places, so book quickly to avoid disappointment.”

The Hippodrome Education Conference is on Monday 31 March. Places can be booked at www.birminghamhippodrome.com/hippodrome-education-conference/. The full programme can be found on the website.

