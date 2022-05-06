Birmingham 2022 Festival Presents The Birmingham Royal Ballet World Premiere Of INTERLINKED

Birmingham Royal Ballet and Birmingham 2022 Festival today announce that Interlinked by Brazilian choreographer Juliano Nunes is commissioned and presented by the Festival as part of the On Your Marks! summer triple bill being performed at Birmingham Hippodrome in Birmingham International Dance Festival this June.

Carlos Acosta said: 'We are excited to be partnering with Birmingham 2022 Festival in this way and are grateful for their investment in the company and the work of a choreographer I have wanted to work with for some time. I am delighted that the world premiere of Interlinked will be one of many highlights in the Festival this year, a fitting way to celebrate such a big year for the city!'

Raidene Carter, Executive Producer Birmingham 2022 Festival said: 'We are proud to commission one of the world's great ballet companies to premiere a major new work in the Festival, one of so many highlights in a packed programme of over 200 events. Our commitment to dance in the region extends far and wide as this year's BIDF programme demonstrates and we are happy to play a part in making this new work shine under the spotlight.'

Interlinked is a wholly new piece of choreographic work, with a newly commissioned orchestral score by Australian composer Luke Howard, and lighting by Dutch-based Northern Irish Designer Tom Visser. Inspired by themes of unity, the work will explore the influences that we have on each other's lives and how the energy that we exude bounces from one person to the next, in a never ending circle.

The piece for 16 dancers will specifically explore themes around gender identity and the perception of self, the music will drive the storyline which will fall into four distinct movements.

Choreographer Juliano Nunes said: 'New perspectives cannot be gained until you go through a crisis moment, this drives your personal story and develops your emotions. It is an international story that we all experience.'

Sitting within a mixed bill of works the piece also contributes to a programme that is joyful and engaging for new and young audiences, providing an opportunity to experience ballet which may be a form not previously engaged with. Particularly referencing Interlinked, this new commission allows for the development of the creatives in the large scale ballet sector. The work is also international in its context with the use of a Brazilian choreographer, a Dutch-based Northern Irish lighting designer and an Australian Composer.

Also in the programme: Jorge Crecis created the dazzling Twelve for Acosta Danza. For the first time ever, dancers from BRB and Acosta Danza will be teaming up to premiere a new version of this thrilling dive into the power of teamwork, retitled 24. A new work from brilliant young Brazilian choreographer Juliano Nunes, whose recent pieces include commissions for Nederlands Dans Theater 2 and Marie-Agnès Gillot will receive its world premiere; and to close, an ecstatic ode to the power of nature and the glory of movement: Will Tuckett's Lazuli Sky, set to John Adams' irresistible Shaker Loops which premiered to great acclaim in 2020, returns to a Birmingham stage.