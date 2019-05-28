Big Funny Fest Announces Final Call for Entries to the Dad Joke Competition

Richmond's Big Funny Fest takes place on Father's Day Weekend, the 15 & 16 June. Jokes submitted on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram by Saturday 1st June using #bffdadjoke will be submitted to the BFF's team of corny comedy judges with the winner chosen by top Dad Comedians - Mark Dolan and Hal Cruttenden.

The Festival sponsor, the independent brewery Shepherd Neame is offering a brewery tour, lunch and a supply of goodies for two, plus festival weekend tickets, to the best Dad joke.

"As a father to two boys, I'm honoured to be one of the judges of the Dad Joke competition at Big Funny Fest. I'll be donning my corduroy trousers for the role and my pipe and slippers are at the ready. Oh God, is that a dad joke?" - Mark Dolan

Big Funny Fest is packed full of the hottest, most exciting new and established comedians performing live at the historic Old Deer Park, in Richmond Upon Thames.

There are three shows in a fully seated Big Top, an afternoon, early evening and evening, each featuring 3-4 comedians. The fully seated Little Top hosts 4 shows. There will be comedy on somewhere every minute from 3pm until 10pm both days. Every show ticket gives full access to see all of the shows and comedians performing at the Big Top and on a first come basis at the Little Top.

Ticket prices are as follows,

Early Bird: £28.50 + Booking Fee

Day ticket: £34.50 + Booking Fee

Weekend Ticket: £64.50 + Booking Fee

Tickets can be booked at https://www.seetickets.com/tour/big-funny-fest





