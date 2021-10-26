Bianca Del Rio Will Return to the UK With UNSANITIZED Tour

Comedy queen and RuPaul's Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio announces dates in the UK on her Unsanitized comedy tour. Adding to her already-announced U.S., Canada and Latin American dates, and as part of a European tour including Israel, the UK leg of shows are taking place 6 May - 30 May 2022.

Starting its run in Brighton on 6 May, the tour will visit 14 cities across the UK, including Cambridge, Cardiff, Manchester, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stockton, Liverpool, Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Nottingham, as well as London, at the iconic Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Tickets are on sale at 9:00am, Friday 29 October, with presale available via sign up at https://www.aegpresents.co.uk/events/detail/bianca-del-rio/ from 9:00am on Thursday 28 October 2021.

Renowned for her snarky frankness, impeccable timing and politically incorrect humor, Bianca was crowned "The queen of all Drag Race queens" (New York Magazine's "Most Powerful Drag Queens in America" and is set to bring a comedy show like no other to the UK with her Unsantized tour.

No stranger to London, Bianca made history on her previous global comedy tour as the first drag queen to headline and sell out Wembley Arena! She also made her West End debut in the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle and she returns to her role to do the UK live tour late 2021.

Fierce, funny, and fabulous, Bianca Del Rio emerged on the New Orleans nightclub circuit and has since become a drag megastar, earning awards including NewNowNext's Best New Television Personality, Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch and #1 in New York Magazine's "The Most Powerful Drag Queens in America". She is the host of The Bianca Del Rio Podcast, has starred in movies including Hurricane Bianca, as well as author of the hysterical book "Blame it on Bianca Del Rio ", all while amassing millions of fans on social media.

Tour Dates:

06 May - Brighton Centre

08 May - Cambridge Corn Exchange

09 May - Cardiff St David's Hall

11 May - Manchester O2 Apollo

13 May - London Eventim Apollo

16 May - Sheffield City Hall

17 May - Edinburgh Usher Hall

18 May - Glasgow Sec Armadillo

21 May - Stockton Globe

22 May - Liverpool Empire

24 May - Dublin Vicar Street

26 May - Belfast Ulster Hall

28 May - Birmingham Symphony Hall

29 May - Bristol Hippodrome

30 May - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

02 June - Israel, Tel Aviv, Pride05 June - Belgium, Brussels, Circus07 June - Germany, Hamburg, Friedrich-elbert-halle09 June - Norway, Bergen, Pride12 June - Sweden, Stockholm, Annexet14 June - Denmark, Copenhagen, Concert Hall16 June - Finland, Helsinki, House Of Culture18 June - Germany, Berlin, Admiralspalast20 June - France, Paris, Salle Pleyel04 August - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Pride