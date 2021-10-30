Best-Selling Author Sam Avery to Bring New Stand-Up Show TODDLERGEDDON to Swindon Arts Centre

Join award-winning comedian and bestselling author Sam Avery (AKA The Learner Parent) for an evening of hilarious stand up, brand new for 2022.

How do you raise a toddler with more attitude than Kanye West? Can you negotiate effectively with a pre-schooler who knows you're clueless? And will any of us survive Toddlergeddon?

Stand-up comedian, viral blogger and bestselling author Sam Avery (aka The Learner Parent) started his award-winning blog when his twin boys were born. A million nappies, Peppa Pig episodes and a head-full of hair loss later, he shares all the lows, highs and hilarious in-betweens of his experiences of first-time parenthood.

Sam has gained a reputation for being able to spark the dullest of rooms into life with his warm, infectious humour and quick wit which makes him ideal as either an act or compere.

Sam Avery will be at Swindon Arts Centre on Sat 11 June 2022. Book tickets today at https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-sam-avery-swindon-2022