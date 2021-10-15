Benidorm Star Goes Back To Her Stand-up Comedy Roots This November

Actor, comedian and presenter to share tales of useless partners in her show at Pyramid Arts Centre.

Benidorm star Crissy Rock will be going back to her roots when she comes to Pyramid Arts Centre for a night of no-holds barred stand-up on Friday, 5 November.

You may have seen Crissy on the likes of I'm A Celebrity, Celebrity Masterchef and Lorraine but it is on intimate stages where she started her career that she shines the brightest.

The 63-year-old originally found the stage empowering and saw opportunities on the comedy circuit in the late 1980s as a way to 'escape' her troubled life. She has not looked back since and gone on to work with the likes of director Ken Loach on Ladybird, Ladybird, late Warrington actor Pete Postlethwaite in BBC's Butterfly Collectors and Ricky Tomlinson in Jimmy McGovern's BAFTA nominated drama Dockers.

Crissy was also in Brookside before making a name for herself as Janey in series one to four of Benidorm, a sitcom about an all-inclusive holiday resort.

Nevertheless, the stage has always remained important to the Liverpudlian and she has visited Warrington's Pyramid and Parr Hall frequently with shows like Menopause the Musical, Dirty Dusting and Seriously Dead before her current stand-up tour.

Useless partners beware because the men in Crissy's life will be in the firing line as she talks about her journey through the onset on middle age at Pyramid's intimate Studio Theatre.

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager at Pyramid and Parr Hall, said: "Crissy is already a favourite among Warrington audiences and has performed at our venues a number of times. But this time we will get to see the real Crissy.

"She is known for her brutal honesty and fast wit which is why she is often described as one of the most outstanding - and outrageous - comics of her generation."

Pyramid and Parr Hall are renowned venues on the north west comedy circuit with many of biggest names in stand-up choosing Warrington as part of their tour. Peter Kay, John Bishop, Sarah Millican, Jimmy Carr and Jason Manford are just some of the household names who have graced the stage.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call the box office on 442345.