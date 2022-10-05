Belgrade Theatre Announces Casting For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

This year, the Belgrade Theatre's legendary annual pantomime is back with a GIANT of a show, as Jack and the Beanstalk takes to the Main Stage from Weds 23 Nov - Sat 7 Jan.

Coventry's favourite panto duo, Iain Lauchlan and Craig Hollingsworth are back together this year for more magical mayhem, with Lauchlan playing Dame Trott and Hollingsworth as Dame Trott's son, Simple Simon. Lauchlan also returns to write and direct Jack and the Beanstalk, which will be his 23rd Belgrade panto as the Dame.

Returning to the Belgrade panto for the first time since 2011's Mother Goose is Andy Hockley as the Giant's evil henchman, Fleshcreep. Having appeared in 16 Belgrade pantomimes, Andy Hockley also has a wealth of West End credits to his name, including being the longest serving Wizard in Wicked.

Morna MacPherson reprises her role as Jack, having played the titular character in the Belgrade's 2020 Jack and the Beanstalk Online, which reached audiences all over the world when live pantos weren't able to happen.

Also returning to the Belgrade panto is David Gilbrook as the King, following performances in 2019's Puss in Boots and 2021's Beauty and the Beast. Playing the King's daughter, Princess Poppy, is Rochelle Hollis. Emma Mulkern also joins the cast as Fairy Fennel.

Completing the cast are TikTok sensation Lewis James (@lewbearbrown) and Hudson Tong as ensemble members.

Jack and the Beanstalk is co-directed and choreographed by Jenny Phillips and features sets and costumes designed by Mark Walters. Sound design is by Chris Murray and lighting design is by Matt Clutterham. Vicki Stevenson joins as assistant director and assistant choreographer. David Haller returns as musical director, with music performed by Spencer Hedges and Chris Jones.

Visit the village of Prickly Bottom, where the evil giant Blunderbore is causing havoc. What the village needs is a hero brave enough to climb up to the giant's castle and send him packing. Will Jack and his mysterious beanstalk prove to be the heroes we are looking for? There's only one way to find out!

This year's legendary Belgrade panto will feature spectacular scenery, stupendous costumes, magical mayhem and a show stopping giant that make a trip to the Belgrade panto an unmissable Christmas treat for thousands of families every year. Funny, festive and extremely feel-good, don't miss out on this absolute GIANT of a show.

Jack and the Beanstalk takes to the Belgrade's Main Stage from Weds 23 Nov - Sat 7 Jan. Tickets are available to book now at www.belgrade.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 024 7655 3055. Phone lines are open 10:30am-2pm, Mon-Sat.