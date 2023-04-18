Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bebe Rexha Announces U.K. Tour Date

Presales for Rexha’s exhilarating live show will start Wednesday, 19 April, at 10am local time with general on-sale following on Friday, 21 April, at 10am local.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Global hitmaker Bebe Rexha announces that she'll be bringing her 'Best F'n Night of My Life' tour to the U.K. at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Friday, 28 July 2023.

The news follows the recent arrival of the multi-platinum artist's '70s-infused single "Heart Wants What It Wants" and the ongoing chart domination of David Guetta's collaboration "I'm Good (Blue)". Set to bring the heat to the U.K. off the back of her U.S. tour dates which kick off in late May, Rexha's return to London will be one of the summer's hottest tickets.

''Heart Wants What It Wants'' is the hotly anticipated follow-up to global smash 'I'm Good (Blue)'' - a reunion with super-producer David Guetta that riffs on Eiffel 65's seminal ''Blue (Da Ba Dee)''. After a snippet went viral on TikTok in late 2022, the banger topped the charts in more than 20 countries and has amassed over 1.1 billion streams. It reached #1 at Top 40, Hot AC and Dance radio and was nominated for a GRAMMY® Award along with winning an MTV European Music Award.

After cutting her teeth as an in-demand songwriter (she penned Eminem and Rhianna's ''The Monster'', among other hits), Rexha started churning out smashes of her own including multi-platinum G-Eazy collaboration ''Me, Myself & I'' and Martin Garrix-produced club sensation ''In The Name Of Love''. In 2017, she struck gold with ''Meant To Be,'' a country duet with Florida Georgia Line that was certified Diamond (10x Platinum). Rexha has since garnered over 16 billion cumulative streams.

''Meant To Be'' earned Rexha a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st Annual GRAMMY® Awards, where she was also up for Best New Artist. The pop star has released two critically acclaimed albums, 2018's Expectations and 2021's Better Mistakes. Expect to hear beloved hits from all of those projects at Rexha's upcoming U.K. show as well as recent smashes like ''Heart Wants What It Wants.''

Bebe Rexha U.K. Tour 2023

Friday 28th July - London, U.K. - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire



