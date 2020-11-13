Battersea Arts Centre Announces Move Towards Pay What You Decide Pricing Beginning Spring 2021

BAC Artistic Director shared, "I'm incredibly excited that we’re able to keep doing our bit, working with audiences to build a fairer future that works for all of us."

Tarek Iskander, CEO and Artistic Director of Battersea Arts Centre has released the following statement, announcing Battersea Arts Centre's move towards pay-what-you-can pricing beginning 2021.

"This year has thrown difficulties and hardship at everyone, and we've been forced to make some hard decisions. But this disruption of 'normal life' has also given BAC the space to do some radical thinking about how we can best support our community and the inspiring people we work with.



Battersea Arts Centre will be moving toward a Pay What You Decide pricing model from Spring 2021 onwards, as we continue to dismantle barriers to make our activity available for anyone who wants to participate.



It's at the core of everything BAC does to bring arts and creativity into everyone's lives. I'm incredibly excited that we're able to keep doing our bit, working with audiences to build a fairer future that works for all of us.



We will continue to support the outstanding artists we work with and we celebrate the enormous value of their work to inspire positive change and imagination when we need it most.



We have found the resilience and flexibility that BAC has shown throughout its history, to adapt in challenging circumstances and step up to meet the needs of our community. Thank you to the Treasury, DCMS and Arts Council England for the crucial support of the Culture Recovery Fund, and the generous support from our funders, donors and members, which has given BAC the opportunity to restructure into the new business model."

