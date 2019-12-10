Barricade Boys Announce More Special Guest Stars For Christmas Cabaret

It's (almost) the most wonderful time of the year! Back by public demand, The Barricade Boys today announce seven more guest stars who will be joining them during their Christmas residency from 10-28 December at The Other Palace in London's West End.

Joel Montague will guest star on 19 December (matinee), Zoe Rainey on 11 December, Amy Lennox on 20 December, Oliver Ormson on 13 December, Neil McDermott on 18 December, Oliver Savile (date tbc) and Emma Kingston on 14 December (evening).

Joel Montague joined the West End cast of Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre earlier this month. Other recent credits include Falsettos at The Other Palace and School of Rock at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Zoe Rainey's stage credits include Kiss Me, Kate for Opera North & Welsh National Opera, An American in Paris at the Dominion Theatre, The Winter's Tale and Romeo & Juliet, directed by Kenneth Branagh at the Garrick Theatre and Guys and Dolls at The Donmar Warehouse. Film credits include Walt Disney's live action remakes of Cinderella and Beauty & The Beast.

Amy Lennox played Margot in the original West End cast of Legally Blonde and Lauren in the London premiere of Kinky Boots, for which she was nominated for both the Laurence Olivier Award and Whatsonstage.com Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. She played Ellie in the David Bowie and Enda Walsh musical Lazarus, for which she was again nominated for a Whatsonstage.com Award. In January 2019, she joined the cast of Holby City playing Chloe Godard.

Oliver Ormson will star in the 2020 production of the musical Back To The Future. He played Lucas Beineke in the UK Tour of The Addams Family and has also starred in the West End production of The Book of Mormon. He has just completed an acclaimed run in the new musical version of High Fidelity at the Turbine Theatre.

Neil McDermott played Ryan Malloy in EastEnders from 2009 to 2011, reprising the role in 2014. Other TV and film credits include Goal!, Doctor Who and The Royal. His London theatre roles include Evil Lord Hector in Eugenius!, Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, the Chief Weasel in Wind in the Willows and Lord Farquaad in Shrek The Musical.

Oliver Savile's recent credits include Falsettos and I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical. He has played Fiyero in Wicked in the West End, Rum Tum Tugger in the UK tour of Cats and Enjolras in Les Misérables.

Emma Kingston played the title role in the international tour of Evita. Other credits include Vanessa in In The Heights at the Kings Cross Theatre and Southwark Playhouse and the UK tours of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Grease. She made her West Debut in Les Misérables.

They join the previously announced line-up of Samantha Barks (17 December), Camilla Kerslake (16 December), Alice Fearn (23 December), Nadim Naaman (27 December) and Kieran Brown (28 December matinee).

Following a critically acclaimed season in 2017, The Barricade Boys, will return to London for three weeks only, from Tuesday 10 to Saturday 28 December, with a press night on Thursday 12 December at 20:00.

Join The Barricade Boys around the Christmas tree, escape the winter chill and enjoy the very best of festive cheer. Featuring fabulous harmonies, incredible vocals, dashing good looks and stacks of charm, The Barricade Boys, showcase the UK's finest male voices from the world's longest running musical - Les Misérables. After sell-out performances in London, a season on Broadway and a major 2019 UK Tour, The Barricade Boys have rightfully secured their place as the world's leading musical theatre super group.

This glittering Christmas Cabaret will be packed with a stocking full of family favourites, including classics from 'White Christmas' to 'Winter Wonderland', 'Let it Snow' and 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'. And Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without The Barricade Boys' favourite crackers featuring songs from the musicals as well as some of the best pop, rock and swing numbers of all time.

The cast of the Christmas Cabaret are Simon Schofield (title role in Oliver! London Palladium, Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Sound of Music, Les Misérables), Dougie Carter (Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, La Cage aux Folles), Lee Honey Jones (Les Misérables, The Book of Mormon, Mamma Mia!, Whistle Down The Wind) and George Tebbutt (Les Misérables, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang).

The Barricade Boys were devised and created in 2015 by Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield.

To Book Tickets: www.TheOtherPalace.co.uk/BarricadeBoys

Box Office: 0207 087 7900





