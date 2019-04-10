BWW Review: GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross pulls no punches, drawing the audience straight into the story of four struggling real estate salesmen in 1980s corporate Chicago.

Sam Yates's touring production of this Pulitzer Prize-winning play has Mark Benton and Nigel Harman in the leading roles of Levene and Roma, two experienced salesmen who employ increasingly calculated methods to con clients out of their hard-earned cash.

They are supported by a great ensemble cast, with Denis Conway as Moss and Scott Sparrow as John. Stealing the show is Wil Johnson as George Aaronow, a more lovable worker who just wants to do the right thing.

The play opens with a blistering monologue, which sets the scene and tone of the show. A short 35-minute first half is followed by a fast-paced and somewhat frenetic second, where the salesmen work themselves into a tangle over a vital competition.

This show is slick with some witty dialogue, but some of the jokes are perhaps less acceptable in today's society and seemed to miss the mark with the audience. The whole cast put in a stellar performance, but Harman shines as the smooth-talking Roma, and the audience were quickly absorbed in this brutal portrait of capitalism.

Glengarry Glen Ross is at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow until 13 April before continuing the UK tour





