BUILD A ROCKET Embarks on UK Tour

Following international acclaim and an award-winning run at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, this powerful and uplifting one-woman show about a young mother from Scarborough returns to embark on an extensive UK tour.

Winner of the Holden Street Theatres' Edinburgh Fringe Award 2018, Adelaide Fringe Best Theatre Weekly Award 2019 and named The Sunday Mail's Best Female Solo Show (Adelaide), Build a Rocket will see critically-acclaimed Serena Manteghi reprise her role as Yasmin. Hard-hitting yet inspiring, this funny and heart-warming production, written by Scarborough-born Christopher York, challenges our perceptions about young motherhood.

Yasmin is a bright 16-year-old from a small seaside town. In an instant, her world is turned upside down when she becomes pregnant with her son, Jack. Suddenly her life isn't sandcastles, arcades, and donkey rides. Abandoned by both the father of her child and her alcoholic mother, Yasmin faces one of life's great challenges completely alone - but can the thing which threatens to ruin her life actually be the thing which saves her?

Writer Christopher York comments, Teenage pregnancy is so demonised and we're quick to blame teenagers. There was a girl I was at school with who had a child at 15. I was astounded at her resilience and that she went on to pass her GCSEs, go to college and university, get married and raise a wonderful human being. She is a phenomenal person. We are still conservative about these topics. If we were more open and Scandinavian about how we tackled sex and sexual health, especially with young people, we may not have the statistics we do.

Director Paul Robinson said, I'm delighted that Build a Rocket will be going on a national tour in co-production with Tara Finney Productions. It's a key strategic priority for the SJT to be touring bold, resonant and relevant contemporary work as well as to further champion local emerging artist Christopher York on a national platform. The tour will allow us to reach a broader spectrum of audiences geographically as well as engage directly with local schools which is a wonderful prospect.

In addition to touring to theatres and arts centres across the UK, Build a Rocket will be performed at six schools in North Yorkshire generously supported by the Noel Coward Foundation.

13th - 14th September

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Westborough, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO11 1JW

https://www.sjt.uk.com/

16th - 17th September

Oxford Playhouse

Beaumont St, Oxford, OX1 2LW

https://www.oxfordplayhouse.com/

18th September

Square Chapel Arts Centre

Square Rd, Halifax, West Yorkshire, HX1 1QC

https://www.squarechapel.co.uk/

19th September

Interplay Theatre

Armley Ridge Rd, Leeds, LS12 3LE

https://www.interplaytheatre.co.uk/

21st September

York Theatre Royal

St Leonard's Pl, York, YO1 7HD

https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/

24th September

EM Forster Theatre

High Street, Tonbridge, Kent, TN9 IJP

https://www.emftheatre.com/

25th September

Oldham Library

Greaves St, Oldham, OL1 1AL

https://www.oldham.gov.uk/libraries

26th September

Pocklington Arts Centre

Market Pl, Pocklington, York YO42 2AR

https://www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk/

28th September

Selby Town Hall

York St, Selby, North Yorkshire, YO8 4AJ

http://www.selbytownhall.co.uk/

30th September

Queen's Hall Arts Centre

Beaumont St, Hexham, NE46 3LZ

https://www.queenshall.co.uk/content/queens-hall-arts-centre

2nd - 5th October

Live Theatre

Broad Chare, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 3DQ

https://www.live.org.uk/

7th - 9th October

Theatr Clwyd

Raikes Ln, Mold, CH7 1YA

https://www.theatrclwyd.com/en/

10th - 12th October

Streatham Space

Sternhold Ave, Streatham, London, SW2 4PA

https://www.streathamspaceproject.co.uk/

15th October

The Quarry Theatre

St Peter's St, Bedford, MK40 2NN

http://www.quarrytheatre.org.uk/

16th - 17th October

Traverse Theatre

Cambridge St, Edinburgh, EH1 2ED

https://www.traverse.co.uk/

18th - 19th October

Theatre Deli

Eyre St, Sheffield, S1 4QZ

https://www.theatredeli.co.uk/

24th October

Folkestone Quarterhouse

Tontine St, Folkestone CT20 1JT

https://www.creativefolkestone.org.uk/folkestone-quarterhouse/

26th October

Hunmanby Arts Centre

Stonegate, Hunmanby, YO14 0NS

https://sites.google.com/site/hunmanbycommunitycentre/





