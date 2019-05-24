BROOKLYN THE MUSICAL Will Have European Premiere at Greenwich Theatre

May. 24, 2019  

BROOKLYN THE MUSICAL Will Have European Premiere at Greenwich Theatre

Broadway musical, Brooklyn is to get its eagerly awaited European premiere at Greenwich Theatre from Friday 27 September - Saturday 19 October, 2019.

Press night is Monday 30 September at 7,30pm.

Brooklyn The Musical, with a book, lyrics, and music by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, is a story within a story.

On the outside, a band of soulful street singers and storytellers sharing a story from their lives. And their story: a young Parisian coming to America to search for fame and the Father she never knew. Her only clue, her name.... Brooklyn.

With a brilliant mix of pop, rock and soul, including the famous song, 'Once Upon A Time', these stories interweave to create a musical that is a touching and inspiring sidewalk-fairy tale.

Cast to be announced.

Director/choreographer: Adam Haigh.

www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk

Box office: 020 8858 77550



