BROOKLYN THE MUSICAL Will Have European Premiere at Greenwich Theatre

Broadway musical, Brooklyn is to get its eagerly awaited European premiere at Greenwich Theatre from Friday 27 September - Saturday 19 October, 2019.

Press night is Monday 30 September at 7,30pm.

Brooklyn The Musical, with a book, lyrics, and music by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, is a story within a story.

On the outside, a band of soulful street singers and storytellers sharing a story from their lives. And their story: a young Parisian coming to America to search for fame and the Father she never knew. Her only clue, her name.... Brooklyn.

With a brilliant mix of pop, rock and soul, including the famous song, 'Once Upon A Time', these stories interweave to create a musical that is a touching and inspiring sidewalk-fairy tale.

Cast to be announced.

Director/choreographer: Adam Haigh.

www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk

Box office: 020 8858 77550





