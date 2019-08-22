BRITISH THEATRE CHALLENGE Returns to Jack Studio Theatre

The British Theatre Challenge returns to the Jack Studio Theatre with five new plays, wrapped into one very entertaining evening. A night of diverse, exciting and award winning plays from around the world.

Produced by Sky Blue Theatre, the challenge is open to all playwrights, and their eight year has seen 280 short plays submitted from 14 different countries making this the biggest challenge yet.

The British Theatre Challenge has been supporting and producing work by emerging and established writers across the globe since 2012. In the past few years over 40 winning plays have been offered publication as a direct result of the challenge.

Box office: www.brockleyjack.co.uk or 0333 666 3366 (£1.75 fee for phone bookings only)





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You