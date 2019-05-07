BRINGING ON BACK THE 60s Comes to Warrington

The evocative sounds of the 60s are returning to Warrington this month with stunning stage show Bringing on Back the 60s.

This fast-moving show starring New Amen Corner is a must for lovers of 60s music with its stunning multimedia presentation and special guest appearances from 60s icon Mike D'Abo and multi-award winning Nancy Ann Lee aka "Little Miss Sixties".

The New Amen Corner are one of the hardest-working and most highly-respected acts on the sixties circuit here in the UK and around Europe.

With multiple British sixties tours under their belt, the master-revivalists enjoy an unparalleled reputation which has grown through backing some of the biggest names of the decade - Chris Farlowe, Peter Noone, Chris Montez, Mike Pender and many more - and also from the energy and authenticity of their own shows.

With keen attention to detail, New Amen Corner provide the ultimate journey through the decade that defined pop music.

In 1966 Mike D'Abo was the only man who could fill Paul Jones' shoes as frontman for Manfred Mann.

Already attracting attention with his group, A Band of Angels, Mike was thrust into a wider limelight with the Manfreds and the well-oiled hit machine kept rolling on.

Just Like a Woman, Semi-Detached Suburban Mr James and Mighty Quinn were just three of the string of hits with the "new boy" in the line-up.

And like his predecessor Mike's career after the disbanding of the Manfreds in 1969 lost none of its momentum.

He'd already proved his impressive skill as a songwriter by composing Build Me up Buttercup for The Foundations and Handbags & Gladrags, a massive hit for Chris Farlowe.

Nancy Ann Lee, also known as Little Miss Sixties throughout the UK and Europe, has toured as support with Marti Wilde, Eden Kane and Mike Berry.

She has been nominated and awarded for The British Country Music Awards multiple times and with her strong vocal ability she can sing all the best-loved songs from the iconic sixties era.

Little Miss Sixties will be backed by the New Amen Corner for that authentic 60s sound bringing a female element to an already fantastic show.

Bringing on Back the 60s features two hours of million-selling hits from the most prolific decade in musical history and plans to keep sixties music alive for many generations to come.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





