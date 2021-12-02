BRIDGERTON's Phoebe Dynevor & Stephen Fry Star in Audible's SLEEPING BEAUTY

Audible, a world-wide leader in spoken-word entertainment, has today launched its reimagining of family favourite Sleeping Beauty, performed by Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and actor, broadcaster and author Stephen Fry.

Dynevor and Fry are joined on the audio drama by Adam Hugill (1917, The Watch), Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty, Small Axe) and a full voice cast, with musical accompaniment from the London Symphony Orchestra.

Released exclusively on Audible, Marty Ross' adaptation of the beloved fairy tale introduces listeners to King Lothar (Fry) who, lacking an heir, brings home a baby girl called Aurora (Dynevor) to raise as his own. Aurora grows up to be a beautiful, free-spirited young woman but danger lies ahead as her mother (Sandall) takes revenge on the king by casting a terrible curse on the princess. As the kingdom is plunged into an enchanted slumber, woodcutter's son Peter must set out on a perilous quest to rescue his true love Aurora and break the curse.

Phoebe Dynevor said: "As an actor, you are so used to working on every element of a character, from their characteristics, their movements, traits, expressions. Having just your voice to convey every motion for the listener was a brilliant learning experience, a welcomed challenge and I thoroughly enjoyed working with the team on this project - especially having grown up with the story of Sleeping Beauty."

Audible's Sleeping Beauty has been created in collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra, with their musical performance, inspired by Tchaikovsky's classic ballet score, creating a unique listening experience for all the family to enjoy over the festive season.

Kathryn McDowell CBE DL, Managing Director London Symphony Orchestra said: "The LSO is delighted to have been a part of this wonderful project, recorded at LSO St Luke's in August of this year. One of Tchaikovsky's much-loved ballet masterpieces, and one of the great fairy-tales, narrated by Stephen Fry and Phoebe Dynevor. What a perfect seasonal treat."

Sleeping Beauty joins a host of family classics on Audible performed by world class talent, including: A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, narrated by Hugh Grant; Little Women by Louisa May Alcott, narrated by Laura Dern; Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, narrated by Jodie Comer; The Wind in The Willows by Kenneth Grahame, narrated by Cush Jumbo, Harriet Walter, Aimee Lou Wood and Jennifer Saunders; and Peter Pan by JM Barrie, narrated by Rupert Everett and a full cast.

Sleeping Beauty is available exclusively on Audible now. It will be available free for Audible Plus members, or free to download with Audible's 30-day trial: www.audible.co.uk