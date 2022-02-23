BODY MOVEMENTS Festival to Return in July

After a groundbreaking inaugural edition that united the crews, collectives, ravers, dancers, and more from the queer, trans and non-binary community, London festival BODY MOVEMENTS is back for its second edition that will take place on Saturday 30th July 2022 across Hackney Wick's labyrinth of indoor and outdoor venues.

After arriving in queer and authentic style last year, selling out within 48 hours BODY MOVEMENTS will again invite a kaleidoscopic collection of LGBTQI+ crews from UK / European dance music movement for a day of collective joy; sharing stages, dancefloors, energy, and body movements. Dedicated to showcasing the full spectrum of queer club culture; BODY MOVEMENTS carefully curated hosts ranging from HUNGAMA, the immersive, Bollywood inspired party that is all Indian-glam, Barcelona's MARICAS, through to cult queer parties like, Pxssy Palace, Little Gay Brother, A D O N I S, Inferno, and more.

Winner of Time Out's Best New Event in 2021, the first edition was a truly special affair and a landmark moment for London's LGBQTi+ community. Founded by Little Gay Brother's Clayton Wright, and trUst label boss and DJ Saoirse, BODY MOVEMENTS was founded with the aim of serving a spectacular party that celebrates queer club culture at its very finest, to create safer queer clubbing and to highlight those who have been an integral part of the underground movement.

In the run up to the 2022 edition, the BODY MOVEMENTS team will be working to curate activities such as workshops, panel talks etc that will support and amplify the community. These will run ahead of the event, more info to follow soon.

"Year 1 showed us queer utopias exist. Year 2 is about making even more noise to celebrate the diverse talent and people that make this clubbing community so exciting and important" - Clayton Wright (Co-Founder, Body Movements)

"In year 1 Body Movements captivated the stunning beauty & importance of the queer grass-roots movement taking up space, a melting pot of sounds, cultures, identities, dancers, looks and power." Saoirse (Co-Founder, Body Movements)

Pre-registration is now live through bodymovements.co.uk with presale tickets available on March 2nd at 10am and General Sale March 3rd at 10am. For access to presale tickets sign up here: https://ra.co/pre/1445335

Body Movements on socials: instagram.com/bodymovementsfestival - facebook.com/bodymovementsfest

BODY MOVEMENTS 2022 STAGE HOSTS :

A D O N I S - Big Dyke Energy - B*tch, Please! - Boudica - Chapter 10 - Daytimers - Fèmmme Fraîche - Fiasco! - Herrensauna - HE.SHE.THEY - High Hoops - HTBX London - Hungama - Inferno - Jay Jay Revlon Vogue Workshop - Jungle Kitty - Kiss Me Again - Koodeta - Let's Have A Kiki - LITTLE GAY BROTHER - Love Muscle - MARICAS - Misery - Nite Dykez - Pxssy Palace - Queer House Party - Lezzer Quest - Sippin' T Presents - TechnoMate - trUst