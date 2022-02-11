BOBBY MAIR: COCKROACH Will Embark on UK Tour

Bobby Mair is about to embark on a nationwide tour of his highly anticipated show Cockroach. The tour begins on March 1st in Cardiff and concludes in Norwich on the 28th May. Tickets on sale now and available at www.bobbymair.net

Bobby's fifth and best show was originally called Cockroach because it seemed like nothing could kill this survivor of addiction and mental illness with a sprinkle of childhood trauma. But with the collective trauma of the pandemic he doesn't feel not special anymore. Now that he's allowed to tour the show, he's written a hilarious brand-new hour of stand up.

A new father with his wife (and fellow comedian) Harriet Kemsley, now he's living a relatively normal life. Bobby talks about anything and everything including his hatred for the people who thrived during covid, his inability to be alone with is baby because strangers think he's a kidnapper, getting mistaken for a teenager and what a horrible life he'd have to live for him to be 17, the insane driving rules in the UK, and on a more serious but still hilarious note - the lack of treatment available for those suffering with mental illness.

You might know Bobby from his many television and radio appearances in the last few years. He's the host of ITV2's Killer Camp. He's appeared on Roast Battle (Comedy Central), Feel Good (Netflix) Guessable (Comedy Central), Bobby and Harriet: Get Married (Comedy Central), Comedy Central At The Comedy Store, 8 Out Of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Never Mind The Buzzcocks (BBC2) KSI: Demolished (Comedy Central), The Bobby Mair Show (Comedy Central), @Elevenish (ITV2), Safeword (ITV2), Sweat The Small Stuff (BBC3), Seann Walsh's Late Night Comedy Spectacular (BBC3), World Of Weird (Channel 4), Felicity Ward's Appisodes (Radio 4).

Tour Dates

01.03.22 Cardiff Glee Club

04.03.22 Corsham Pound Arts

05.03.22 Bristol Improv Theatre

09.03.22 Leeds Wardrobe

10.03.22 Polar Bear Music Club, Hull

11.0.3.22 Northallerton Forum

12.03.22 The Witham, Barnard Castle

13.03.22 Frog and Bucket, Manchester

18.03.22 Hot Water Comedy Club, Liverpool

23.03.22 Brighton Komedia

24.03.22 Winchester Arc

25.03.22 Portsmouth Guildhall

30.03.22 Soho Theatre

31.03.22 Soho Theatre

01.04.22 Soho Theatre

09.04.22 Cambridge Junction

10.04.22 Duffy's Bar, Leicester

11.04.22 The Leadmill, Sheffield

14.04.22 Nottingham Glee Club

15.04.22 Birmingham Glee Club

20.04.22 Oxford Glee Club

22.04.22 Plough Arts Centre, Great Torrington

04.05.22 Old Fire Station, Carlisle

06.05.22 Stockton Arc

07.05.22 Heart of Hawick

08.05.22 Monkey Barrel Comedy Club, Edinburgh

14.05.22 Royal & Derngate, Northampton

25.05.22 Palace Theatre, Southend

28.05.22 Voodoo Showroom, Norwich