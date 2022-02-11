BOBBY MAIR: COCKROACH Will Embark on UK Tour
Bobby Mair is about to embark on a nationwide tour of his highly anticipated show Cockroach. The tour begins on March 1st in Cardiff and concludes in Norwich on the 28th May. Tickets on sale now and available at www.bobbymair.net
Bobby's fifth and best show was originally called Cockroach because it seemed like nothing could kill this survivor of addiction and mental illness with a sprinkle of childhood trauma. But with the collective trauma of the pandemic he doesn't feel not special anymore. Now that he's allowed to tour the show, he's written a hilarious brand-new hour of stand up.
A new father with his wife (and fellow comedian) Harriet Kemsley, now he's living a relatively normal life. Bobby talks about anything and everything including his hatred for the people who thrived during covid, his inability to be alone with is baby because strangers think he's a kidnapper, getting mistaken for a teenager and what a horrible life he'd have to live for him to be 17, the insane driving rules in the UK, and on a more serious but still hilarious note - the lack of treatment available for those suffering with mental illness.
You might know Bobby from his many television and radio appearances in the last few years. He's the host of ITV2's Killer Camp. He's appeared on Roast Battle (Comedy Central), Feel Good (Netflix) Guessable (Comedy Central), Bobby and Harriet: Get Married (Comedy Central), Comedy Central At The Comedy Store, 8 Out Of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Never Mind The Buzzcocks (BBC2) KSI: Demolished (Comedy Central), The Bobby Mair Show (Comedy Central), @Elevenish (ITV2), Safeword (ITV2), Sweat The Small Stuff (BBC3), Seann Walsh's Late Night Comedy Spectacular (BBC3), World Of Weird (Channel 4), Felicity Ward's Appisodes (Radio 4).
Tour Dates
01.03.22 Cardiff Glee Club
04.03.22 Corsham Pound Arts
05.03.22 Bristol Improv Theatre
09.03.22 Leeds Wardrobe
10.03.22 Polar Bear Music Club, Hull
11.0.3.22 Northallerton Forum
12.03.22 The Witham, Barnard Castle
13.03.22 Frog and Bucket, Manchester
18.03.22 Hot Water Comedy Club, Liverpool
23.03.22 Brighton Komedia
24.03.22 Winchester Arc
25.03.22 Portsmouth Guildhall
30.03.22 Soho Theatre
31.03.22 Soho Theatre
01.04.22 Soho Theatre
09.04.22 Cambridge Junction
10.04.22 Duffy's Bar, Leicester
11.04.22 The Leadmill, Sheffield
14.04.22 Nottingham Glee Club
15.04.22 Birmingham Glee Club
20.04.22 Oxford Glee Club
22.04.22 Plough Arts Centre, Great Torrington
04.05.22 Old Fire Station, Carlisle
06.05.22 Stockton Arc
07.05.22 Heart of Hawick
08.05.22 Monkey Barrel Comedy Club, Edinburgh
14.05.22 Royal & Derngate, Northampton
25.05.22 Palace Theatre, Southend
28.05.22 Voodoo Showroom, Norwich