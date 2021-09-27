BLUFF - a Brand-New Musical Comedy Written Exclusively For Radio is Coming Next Month

Brand-new musical comedy Bluff, written exclusively for radio by Matt Cavendish and Ed Zanders is available to download on Monday 18 October from www.bluffmusical.com, following a full studio recording with West End cast and musicians at Masterchord Studios London. The full radio-play, complete with foley sound effects, is designed to take the listener on a vivid journey through a larger-than-life world, accompanied by a live studio orchestra.

Completing the creative team alongside Ed Zanders (Producer and Composer), Matt Cavendish (Book Writer), Ellie Coote (Director) is Charlie Smith (Sound Designer). Ellie Coote directs Alex Young¸ Alan Cox, Ryan Kopel, Bobbie Little, Jeremy Lloyd, Paula James and Matt Cavendish.

BLUFF is a madcap, surreal, musical comedy about one honest man who grows up in a world where everyone lies about everything. We follow his journey as he navigates this strange and colourful universe, full of larger-than-life characters and peculiar situations. Amidst all the madness, it becomes clear that our hero must come to terms with his own dark secret, as the world starts to unravel around him...

Composer and Lyricist Ed Zanders says today "As a composer of musicals, you rarely get the opportunity to write something this large in scope - the sounds produced by our orchestra are truly epic. To also have it performed so brilliantly by this amazing cast, who charmingly bring this strange and funny world to life, is a real thrill. I can't wait to share it."

Matt Cavendish, Book Writer, says "Writing for radio has allowed Ed and I to take on the epic world of musical storytelling without the limitations that usually apply when working in live theatre; large sets and endless scene changes no longer pose a challenge. This, coupled with the natural intimacy you get from working with microphones, has resulted in the creation of a unique piece of 'theatre' that feels fresh and very exciting."

Ellie Coote, Director, adds "Creating Bluff as a radio musical was exceptionally fun. From recording a live orchestra to improvisation and learning how to create foley sounds, the whole experience was a wonderful, creative whirlwind. The cast all gave powerhouse performances, and I can't wait for people to hear it."

Alan Cox plays Erol Bonum. His theatre credits include Uncle Vanya, Longing, The Rubenstein Kiss (Hampstead Theatre), Hamlet (Shakespeare Theatre Company), Frost/Nixon (US tour) and Translations (McCarter Theatre Center/Broadway), The Seagull, An Enemy Of The People, Wild Oats, Absolute Hell (National Theatre), But it Still Goes On, Cornelius (Finborough Theatre), Beggars Opera, A Winter's Tale, Anthony and Cleopatra (RSC), The Creeper (Playhouse Theatre), The Earthly Paradise (Almeida), The Dumb Waiter (The Landor), The Flue Season (Gate Theatre), Betrayal (Huntington Theatre) and The Daughter in Law, The Dark River (Orange Tree Theatre). His television credits include The Good Wife, John Adams, and The Odyssey and for film; Young Sherlock Holmes, Contagion, The Dictator, Mrs. Dalloway, and An Awfully Big Adventure.

Paula James plays Fiona Bonum. Her theatre credits include Gin Craze! (Royal & Derngate Theatre), Henry V, A Christmas Carol, Thy Eternal Summer, Love's Labour's Lost, Robin Hood, Julius Caesar (Guildford Shakespeare Company), Tudor Palace Palaver (History Riot/ORNC), The Odyssey (Jermyn Street Theatre), The Snow Queen (Park Theatre), Honour (Royal Court/Angry Bear Scratches), Collapsing Creation (Kākāriki Theatre Company), Half a Horse, Unearthed, The Gift, Larksong (Hoard Festival) Hamlet (Iris Theatre), First Encounters: Comedy of Errors (Royal Shakespeare Company), The Gingerbread Man (Derby Theatre & UK tour), Alice in Wonderland (Derby Theatre), Snow Child (Tutti Frutti International Tour), The Revenger's Tragedy, The Tragedy of Mariam, Electra, Hecuba (Lazarus Theatre Company), Not With A Whimper (Arcola Theatre), Duvet Day (Theatre Delicatessen) and Price Tag, Emil and the Detectives (Red Earth Theatre/UK Tour). Her film credits include Devotion, Triangles, Blood In and Lovely Monster.

Ryan Kopel plays Alec Bonum. His theatre credits include The Inheritance (Noel Coward Theatre), And Tell Sad Stories of the Deaths of Queens (Kings Head Theatre), West Side Story (Usher Hall), The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit (Hope Mill Theatre) and The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales).

Bobbie Little plays Shirley Judge. Her theatre credits include Malory Towers (Wise Children), High Fidelity (Turbine Theatre), Kiss Me Kate (Crucible Theatre), Little Shop Of Horrors, Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Rent (20th anniversary tour), Hairspray (UK tour), Carrie (Southwark Playhouse) and Mamma Mia! (Novello Theatre). For film, her credits include Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, The Grinch Live and Doctor Strange 2.

Jeremy Lloyd plays Laurie Judge. His theatre credits include Trial by Laughter (UK tour and Watermill Theatre), The Comedy about a Bank Robbery (Mischief Theatre/Criterion Theatre), Giant Leap (Comedian's Theatre Company/Meathead Productions), Unearthed (Folio Theatre Company), Princess IDA (Finborough Theatre), How Many Miles to Babylon? (Lyric Theatre, Belfast), Springs Eternal, The Man Who Pays The Piper and The Breadwinner (The Orange Tree Theatre) and The Busy Body (Southwark Playhouse/Red Handed Theatre Company).

Alex Young plays Marian Judge. Her theatre credits include South Pacific and Me and My Girl (Chichester Festival Theatre), Guys and Dolls, Standing At The Sky's Edge, Show Boat, Anything Goes, Coriolanus (Sheffield Crucible), Follies (National Theatre), Carousel (London Coliseum), I Can't Sing (London Palladium), The Sound of Music (Kilworth House), Promises Promises, The A-Z of Mrs P (Southwark Playhouse), Bette Midler and Me (The Gilded Balloon), High Society (UK tour).

Matt Cavendish is a writer and actor. As a writer his credits include Cheap and Cheerful (New Wimbledon Studio). As an actor his credits include Groan Ups (UK tour), A Christmas Carol (BSE Theatre Royal), Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (both West End), The Snow Queen (Park Theatre) The Midnight Gang (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Play That Goes Wrong (Original Broadway Cast/West End), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (West End and UK tour), Snow White (Oval House), The Biograph Girl (Finborough Theatre), The Boys From Syracuse (Union) and The Borrowers (Northern Stage).

Ed Zanders is a composer and musical director. His recent credits include Mischief Movie Night (West End/UK tour), Wonderful Town (Quick Fantastic/Opera Holland Park), To Gillie, With love (Gillian Lynne Theatre) and Sweeney Todd (Lausanne).

Ellie Coote is a theatre-maker specialising in new musical theatre and co-founder of Chalk Musical Theatre Dramaturgy. Her recent theatre credits include Mario: A Super Musical (Cockpit Theatre, Union Theatre). As an assistant director she has worked across Southwark Playhouse, Arcola Theatre, The Vaults, The Other Palace and Shoreditch Town Hall.

Charlie Smith is a sound designer and operator. He has operated musicals on tour and in the West End including Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour (National Theatre, international tours and West End), Flowers For Mrs Harris (Chichester Festival Theatre), This is My Family (Chichester Festival Theatre), Kiss Me Kate, The Wizard of Oz (Sheffield Theatres), Shipwreck (Almeida Theatre), Oh What A Lovely War (UK Tour), Little Shop of Horrors (Aberystwyth), The Wedding Singer (Royal Academy of Music), Scrooge the Musical (UK tour), Songs For New World (Guildford), Fings Ain't Wot They Used T'Be (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Thriller Live (West End), The Billie Holiday Story, Dear World the Musical (Charing Cross Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Barbican Theatre) and The Hurly Burly Show (Duchess Theatre).