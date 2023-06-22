BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

The tour kicks off 2 December at Wycombe Swan.
For the first time ever, hit theatre tour Bluey's Big Play will visit the UK following sell-out shows across Australia and the US.
Bluey's Big Play, a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the BAFTA & Emmy award-winning children's television series produced by Ludo Studio which airs on Disney+ and CBeebies, will hit the road in December this year and tour the UK and Ireland until summer 2024.
With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. The tour will visit iconic venues across the UK including a Christmas run at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London from 20th December. For more information and presale tickets for Bluey fans visit blueylive.com.
Tickets go on sale to Birmingham Hippodrome Friends on Wednesday 28 June at 10am and on general sale on Thursday 29 June at 10am.
Audiences of all ages will get to see Bluey, her younger sister Bingo and Mum & Dad Bandit and Chilli, as they've never seen them before, as Bluey & Her family embark on their first live theatre show, made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, live actors, and iconic sets.
Bluey's Big Play is produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe & Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios.
Natasha Spence, Head of Attractions at BBC Studios Live Entertainment said: “Following the incredible reaction to the live theatre show in the US and in Australia, we are so excited to bring Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show to fans across the UK and Ireland.”
“We're thrilled to be bringing Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show to UK and Ireland audiences premiering at the prestigious Royal Festival Hall in December,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Company. “The response to the show from fans across Australia and the U.S.A has been nothing short of amazing and we can't wait for UK families to experience all the fun and excitement of having Bluey and her family on stage live in their city."
Ben Hatton, SVP of Arts and Entertainment for Cuffe and Taylor said: "We are truly honoured to be presenting Bluey's Big Play alongside our esteemed partners. This phenomenal show brings the beloved characters of Bluey to life on stage, and we cannot contain our excitement for audiences to experience the magic and joy it will bring”.
The stage show has enjoyed much success in Australia, where it premiered in Bluey's hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House. The tour is currently in the US where it's played at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the iconic Chicago Theatre. A Canadian tour was also announced earlier this year. Bluey's Big Show has been seen by nearly 1 million fans worldwide.
Since bursting on to TV screens in Australia in 2018, Bluey has enjoyed a plethora of critical success at home and abroad, recently winning a 2022 BAFTA Children & Young People Award in the International category and picking up its consecutive fourth AACTA Best Children's Programme award to add to an International Emmy and numerous awards for craft and production around the world.
A ratings hit, Bluey is the #1 children's show in Australia, #1 on Disney Junior in the UK, and the #1 rated show on CBeebies in the UK. Bluey also remains popular on Disney+, which has first-window broadcast rights for Bluey in the UK. Ten new episodes of the beloved animated series will be available on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on 12 July.
Sat 02 Dec
HIGH WYCOMBE Wycombe Swan
0343 310 0060
www.wycombeswan.co.uk
Thu 07 - Sat 09 Dec
GLASGOW SEC Armadillo
www.ticketmaster.co.uk
Wed 20 Dec - Sun 07 Jan
LONDON Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall
020 3879 9555
www.southbankcentre.co.uk
Sat 27 - Sun 28 Jan
SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion
0343 310 0030
www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk
Thu 01 - Sun 04 Feb
BIRMINGHAM Hippodrome
0844 338 5000*
www.birminghamhippodrome.com
Fri 09 - Sun 11 Feb
NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal
0115 989 5555
www.trch.co.uk
Thu 15 - Sun 18 Feb
BELFAST Grand Opera House
www.goh.co.uk
Fri 23 - Sun 25 Feb
IPSWICH Regent Theatre
01473 433100
www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk
Tue 05 - Wed 06 Mar
BRADFORD Alhambra Theatre
01274 432000
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk
ON SALE SOON
Fri 08 - Sun 10 Mar
Newcastle Theatre Royal
0191 232 7010
www.theatreroyal.co.uk
ON SALE SOON
Wed 13 - Sun 17 Mar
CARDIFF Wales Millennium Centre
01292063 6464
www.wmc.org.uk
Tue 26 - Sat 30 Mar
SHEFFIELD Lyceum
0114 249 6000 www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
ON SALE SOON
Thu 04 – Sun 07 Apr
CANTERBURY The Marlowe Theatre
01227 787787
www.marlowetheatre.com
ON SALE SOON
Thu 11 - Sun 14 Apr
TRURO Hall for Cornwall
01872 262466
www.hallforcornwall.co.uk
ON SALE SOON
Thu 02 - Mon 06 May
LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru
01492 872000
www.venuecymru.co.uk
Fri 10 - Sun 12 May
HULL Bonus Arena
www.bonusarenahull.com
Thu 16 - Sun 19 May
PETERBOROUGH New Theatre
01733 852992
www.newtheatre-peterborough.com
Wed 29 May – Sun 02 Jun
PLYMOUTH Theatre Royal
www.theatreroyal.com
Thu 06 - Sun 09 Jun
NORTHAMPTON Derngate Theatre
01604 624811
www.royalandderngate.co.uk
Thu 20 - Sun 23 Jun
EDINBURGH Festival Theatre
0131 529 6000
www.capitaltheatres.com
Fri 28 - Sun 30 Jul
LEEDS First Direct Arena
www.firstdirectarena.com
Fri 5 - Sun 7 Jul
BRIGHTON Centre
www.brightoncentre.co.uk
Fri 12 - Sun 14 Jul
LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena
www.mandsbankarena.com
Thu 18 - Sat 20 Jul
ABERDEEN P&J Arena
www.pandjlive.com
Tue 23 - Thu 25 Jul
NORWICH Theatre Royal
01603 630 000
www.norwichtheatre.org
Sat 27 - Sun 28 Jul
WOLVERHAMPTON Grand
01902429212
www.grandtheatre.co.uk
Wed 31 Jul - Sun 11 Aug
SALFORD The Lowry
0161 876 2000
www.thelowry.com
Thu 22 - Sun 25 Aug
DUBLIN 3Olympia
00353 1 679 3323
www.3olympia.ie
Wed 28 – Fri 30 Aug
SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre
02380 711811
www.mayflower.org.uk
