BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

For the first time ever, hit theatre tour Bluey's Big Play will visit the UK following sell-out shows across Australia and the US.

Bluey's Big Play, a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the BAFTA & Emmy award-winning children's television series produced by Ludo Studio which airs on Disney+ and CBeebies, will hit the road in December this year and tour the UK and Ireland until summer 2024.

With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. The tour will visit iconic venues across the UK including a Christmas run at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London from 20th December. For more information and presale tickets for Bluey fans visit blueylive.com.

Tickets go on sale to Birmingham Hippodrome Friends on Wednesday 28 June at 10am and on general sale on Thursday 29 June at 10am.

Audiences of all ages will get to see Bluey, her younger sister Bingo and Mum & Dad Bandit and Chilli, as they've never seen them before, as Bluey & Her family embark on their first live theatre show, made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, live actors, and iconic sets.

Bluey's Big Play is produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe & Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios.

Natasha Spence, Head of Attractions at BBC Studios Live Entertainment said: “Following the incredible reaction to the live theatre show in the US and in Australia, we are so excited to bring Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show to fans across the UK and Ireland.”

“We're thrilled to be bringing Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show to UK and Ireland audiences premiering at the prestigious Royal Festival Hall in December,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Company. “The response to the show from fans across Australia and the U.S.A has been nothing short of amazing and we can't wait for UK families to experience all the fun and excitement of having Bluey and her family on stage live in their city."

Ben Hatton, SVP of Arts and Entertainment for Cuffe and Taylor said: "We are truly honoured to be presenting Bluey's Big Play alongside our esteemed partners. This phenomenal show brings the beloved characters of Bluey to life on stage, and we cannot contain our excitement for audiences to experience the magic and joy it will bring”.

The stage show has enjoyed much success in Australia, where it premiered in Bluey's hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House. The tour is currently in the US where it's played at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the iconic Chicago Theatre. A Canadian tour was also announced earlier this year. Bluey's Big Show has been seen by nearly 1 million fans worldwide.

Since bursting on to TV screens in Australia in 2018, Bluey has enjoyed a plethora of critical success at home and abroad, recently winning a 2022 BAFTA Children & Young People Award in the International category and picking up its consecutive fourth AACTA Best Children's Programme award to add to an International Emmy and numerous awards for craft and production around the world.

A ratings hit, Bluey is the #1 children's show in Australia, #1 on Disney Junior in the UK, and the #1 rated show on CBeebies in the UK. Bluey also remains popular on Disney+, which has first-window broadcast rights for Bluey in the UK. Ten new episodes of the beloved animated series will be available on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on 12 July.

Tour Dates

Sat 02 Dec

HIGH WYCOMBE Wycombe Swan

0343 310 0060

www.wycombeswan.co.uk

Thu 07 - Sat 09 Dec

GLASGOW SEC Armadillo

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Wed 20 Dec - Sun 07 Jan

LONDON Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall

020 3879 9555

www.southbankcentre.co.uk

Sat 27 - Sun 28 Jan

SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

0343 310 0030

www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

Thu 01 - Sun 04 Feb

BIRMINGHAM Hippodrome

0844 338 5000*

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

Fri 09 - Sun 11 Feb

NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal

0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

Thu 15 - Sun 18 Feb

BELFAST Grand Opera House

www.goh.co.uk

Fri 23 - Sun 25 Feb

IPSWICH Regent Theatre

01473 433100

www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

Tue 05 - Wed 06 Mar

BRADFORD Alhambra Theatre

01274 432000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Fri 08 - Sun 10 Mar

Newcastle Theatre Royal

0191 232 7010

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Wed 13 - Sun 17 Mar

CARDIFF Wales Millennium Centre

01292063 6464

www.wmc.org.uk

Tue 26 - Sat 30 Mar

SHEFFIELD Lyceum

0114 249 6000 www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Thu 04 – Sun 07 Apr

CANTERBURY The Marlowe Theatre

01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com

ON SALE SOON

Thu 11 - Sun 14 Apr

TRURO Hall for Cornwall

01872 262466

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Thu 02 - Mon 06 May

LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru

01492 872000

www.venuecymru.co.uk

Fri 10 - Sun 12 May

HULL Bonus Arena

www.bonusarenahull.com

Thu 16 - Sun 19 May

PETERBOROUGH New Theatre

01733 852992

www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Wed 29 May – Sun 02 Jun

PLYMOUTH Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyal.com

Thu 06 - Sun 09 Jun

NORTHAMPTON Derngate Theatre

01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Thu 20 - Sun 23 Jun

EDINBURGH Festival Theatre

0131 529 6000

www.capitaltheatres.com

Fri 28 - Sun 30 Jul

LEEDS First Direct Arena

www.firstdirectarena.com

Fri 5 - Sun 7 Jul

BRIGHTON Centre

www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Fri 12 - Sun 14 Jul

LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena

www.mandsbankarena.com

Thu 18 - Sat 20 Jul

ABERDEEN P&J Arena

www.pandjlive.com

Tue 23 - Thu 25 Jul

NORWICH Theatre Royal

01603 630 000

www.norwichtheatre.org

Sat 27 - Sun 28 Jul

WOLVERHAMPTON Grand

01902429212

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Wed 31 Jul - Sun 11 Aug

SALFORD The Lowry

0161 876 2000

www.thelowry.com

Thu 22 - Sun 25 Aug

DUBLIN 3Olympia

00353 1 679 3323

www.3olympia.ie

Wed 28 – Fri 30 Aug

SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre

02380 711811

www.mayflower.org.uk