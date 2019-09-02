BITA Musical Theatre Brings JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR To Birmingham's Old Rep; HAMILTON's Cleve September Co-Choreographs

PRESS RELEASE

The award-winning BITA Musical Theatre brings their unique and innovative touch to the classic rock musical, Jesus Christ Superstar. The team behind In the Heights and 13 are uniting once again with their stunning cast of 12-19 year olds who bring their own professionalism to the stage.

Joining BITA choreographer Attiye Partridge will be star of Hamilton London, Cleve September (John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton), as well as emerging talent award-winning designer Andrew Exeter and his stunning team. Andrew has recently been lighting designer for BTA's season at Southwark Playhouse this summer (Once On This Island, Dogfight).

Cleve September said: "I think JCS is an extraordinary show... so it's fitting that we have given it to an extraordinary group of kids! They put their heart and soul into everything they do! They meet once a week and produce a level of work so high that's always inspiring. They commit themselves fully to the choreography, vocals and storytelling of the piece and I am so excited to see the final piece come to life! Working with them has been a lot of fun, and I am so proud of all their achievements. Come and see them do what they do!"

The show runs from Wednesday 30th October - Saturday 2nd November at The Old Rep in Birmingham, with a press night on Thursday 31st October.

Tickets are £15 on sale from www.oldreptheatre.co.uk





